Green Bay Packers Draft Oregon Ducks' Sack Monster In First Round Of NFL Draft Mock
The Oregon Ducks broke a program record last year in the NFL Draft with 10 players being selected overall, including two players picked in the first round. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon went the highest at 21st to the Pittsburgh Steelers and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. went 29th overall to the Washington Commanders.
Could Oregon see another player or two be drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft?
Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei is projected to be drafted 19th overall to the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN's Field Yates
Matayo Uiagalelei Good Fit For Green Bay?
The 6-5, 272-pound junior is force to be reckoned with on the field, and has proven that in his time at Oregon.
"He aligns from a variety of spots along the defensive front and causes havoc from all of them, with 10.5 sacks in 2024. He wins with power and relentlessness," Yates wrote.
Green Bay could use a player like Uiagalelei on the edge. The Packers finished tied for eighth in total sacks with 45, and the addition of Uiagalelei could create more of a consistent pressure from the defense in more critical moments.
Uiagelelei's Experience, Strengths
Uiagelelei has been a vital role to Oregon's success even as a true freshman playing in 13 of 14 games with two sacks, and 18 total tackles (nine solo). That experience as a freshman payed off well when it came time to become a starter as a sophomore.
The Bellflower, California native broke out during his sophomore year. Uiagelelei totaled 12.5 tackles for loss, leading the Big Ten Conference with 10.5 sacks, and finished the season as one of six finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
On top of that he received All Big Ten First team (media), and All Big Ten second team (coaches). The Co-defensive player of the week during week 12, has shown his strength and ability to get to the quarterback. But still he is has a lot to prove this season to be consensus top-20 draft pick.
The Ducks will start their season on Aug. 30 against the Montana State Bobcats, and Uiagalelei will have a lot of NFL scouts eyeballs and attention on him. But during Oregon Football's media day on July 28th he said "I don't even notice it."
For Uiagalelei the focus for the season is to try and carry-on what he started last year.
"Just having a growth mindset," Uiagalelei said. "No matter what when I look back at a rep or the season, I'm going took at in the same way in the sense of where can I grow?"
The growth for this season has been on his mind all offseason, and he already knows where he can improve to become an elite player.
"In the run game I think I can be a lot more violent," Uiagalelei said. "In the pass game...I feel like I focused on one or two moves...[I'm] just trying to have more stuff so I can keep people guessing."