Why Dante Moore's NFL Decision Is More Complicated With Will Stein Leaving Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are preparing for another potential championship run, with their spot in the College Football Playoff now unofficially secured after a 11-1 regular season.
However, the team is set to undergo some massive changes this offseason after it was announced that offensive coordinator Will Stein is taking the head coaching job with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Fortunately for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, Stein will remain with the team for the rest of the season, but his departure raises some major questions, particularly when it comes to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's NFL Future
Moore is draft eligible after this season but it's expected that he will stay in college for another season despite putting together Heisman-worthy campaign.
But once the news of Stein to Kentucky broke, questions began to emerge not only about Moore's future in the NFL, but with Oregon as well.
Moore had previously decommitted from Oregon in 2022 after offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham took the head coaching job at Arizona State. With Stein now leaving, it also remains in the realm of possibility that Moore could follow him to Kentucky in order to continue playing in an offense where he has thrived.
MORE: How Oregon's Win Over Washington Changes Its College Football Playoff Seed
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Potential Opponents in the College Football Playoff
MORE: Shedeur Sanders’ Comments About Dillon Gabriel Hint At Something Bigger
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
A Chance to Play in the SEC?
Moore has been able to thrive this season in Stein's offense this season, but potentially doing so once again in the SEC against other NFL-level talent could take things to a new level for Moore.
It's clear that the Big Ten is top-heavy, evident last season by Oregon's No. 1 seed and Ohio State winning it all, along with this year where the Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers could be getting the top two seeds in the CFP.
However, the bottom of the Big Ten standings is arguably much weaker than the SEC, evident by Oregon's weaker strength of schedule this season. In the event that Moore follows Stein to Kentucky, he would be facing elite talent week in and week out, all while joining a team that was one of the worst in the conference this season.
Potentially helping Stein elevate the Wildcats into national relevance while boosting his draft stock even further could be the right decision for Moore on paper, but there's also an argument to be made that staying in the spotlight with Lanning at Oregon certainly isn't a negative thing either.
Dante Moore and Will Stein Clearly Have Close Relationship
Moore, who is usually soft-spoken and composed, shared a emotional moment with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein right after the win over Penn State earlier this season.
The two had a long embrace, and it's clear they share a tight bond. One would imagine that a conversation will be had between the two about joining forces in Lexington, though it remains to be seen if that actually comes to fruition.
Stein is making headlines with the move, but the goal of finishing out the season with a national championship remains the same.
Moore, Stein and the Ducks will have some extended rest before seeing who they will play in a likely home game at Autzen Stadium in the first round of the College Football Playoff.