Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Powerhouse For Elite Offensive Line Recruit Jayden Dean
The Oregon Ducks have been active in pursuing offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting cycle. A top target for the Ducks, three-star offensive lineman Jayden Dean, will end his prep career as a multi-year starter for one of the best high school programs in the state of Florida at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Dean is a rising prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle and has caught the attention of multiple Power Four programs including ACC stars Clemson Tigers and SEC powerhouse Oklahoma Sooners.
Oregon Looking To Shore Up Offensive Line In 2027 Recruiting Cycle
Dean spoke with Rivals about his recruitment as multiple teams have began to emerge as contenders in Dean's recruitment including the Ducks.
“I went up there on a visit two months ago. I talked with [offensive line] Coach Terry, who offered me. He’s a great guy, a Dade County native. The relationship with their players outside of football is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen… When those boys are done with football, they have a spot on the coaching staff. So they don’t have to step away from the game of football for real," Dean said.
The No. 35 interior offensive lineman and No. 481 player in the country according to Rivals Industry Rankings, Dean is one of the most sough-after offensive line recruits in the 2027 recruiting cycle. His 30 offers suggest that he overplays his three-star ranking.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) favors Michigan in Dean's recruitment. The Wolverines are given a 33.1 percent chance of landing the Florida native. In addition to the Power Four programs, the USF Bulls are emerging as a real contender in Dean's recruitment.
A'lique Terry's Recruiting Track Record
Although the Ducks already have a couple of commitments on the board for the 2027 recruiting class, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have yet to add an offensive line prospect. The Ducks' rising interest in Dean and their other top offensive line targets goes to show the recruiting prowess of offensive line coach A'lique Terry.
In the 2026 recruiting class, Terry has landed commitments from key offensive line recruits like five-star tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star tackle Tommy Tofi. If Terry is able to get the Ducks' 2027 offensive line class started with a player as talented as Dean, it would be a great start to their class.
Three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi is also considering Oregon and could join the Ducks' No. 9 ranked 2027 recruiting class according to 247Sports rankings.
The No. 33 interior offensive lineman and No. 462 player in the country according to Rivals Industry ranking, Mailangi has been getting courted by Terry and the Ducks' coaching staff for some time now. Rivals' RPM gives the Ducks a 94.1 percent chance of landing the California native.