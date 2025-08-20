Ducks Digest

College Football Analyst Reveals Biggest Concern On Oregon Ducks Roster

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has had success on the recruiting trail, but that does not mean that Oregon's roster is without a weakness. One college football analyst believes the Ducks' wide receiver group is cause for concern with Evan Stewart injured.

Kyle Clements

Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025
Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have received conflicting projections over the summer. College football analyst and host of Josh Pate's College Football Show, Josh Pate visited Oregon and provided some behind-the-scenes glimpses into the Ducks program.

“I’m in a weird position with Oregon, I think that's the best collection of talent that Lanning has had since he's been there. But there are some hinge points that are going to determine if they are capable of competing for the Big Ten championship this year. My question is if the wide receiver room has the depth and versatility it needs to," said Pate.

Pate was high on the Ducks in 2024 as he lauded Autzen Stadium to be one of the loudest stadiums in the country after he visited Eugene for the Oregon-Ohio State matchup in the regular season.

Concern About Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Room?

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Josh Pate College football Big Ten Ohio State Autzen Stadium Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Evan Stewart
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Pate’s worries about the Ducks' receivers room could be based in truth. Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered an injury earlier in the year that could sideline him for most of, if not all of the 2025-26 college football season. The Ducks will be relying on mostly unproven receivers to take a big step up this year, such as freshman Dakorien Moore and Florida State transfer receiver Malik Benson.

If Moore and Benson are the top receivers for the Ducks in 2025, the five-star recruit arrived on campus as advertised.

While Pate is explaining that the wide receiver room at Oregon may be the weakest link on the team, Ducks fans should not forget about tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Surprising No. 1 Target For Dante Moore?

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Josh Pate College football Big Ten Ohio State Autzen Stadium Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Evan Stewart
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Sadiq is a dynamic route runner and pass-catching tight end, and he was instrumental in the Ducks' 45-38 win over Penn State in the Big Ten championship game in 2024. Sadiq has a very good case to be Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s favorite offensive weapon in 2025.

Pate also spoke about the running back room at Oregon as another one of his hinge points as to whether or not Oregon can compete and win the Big Ten championship game.

“The other hinge point is running back. I kind of had an idea in the spring that I knew what the pecking order was going to be, I think probably now a little more by committee than I would say in the spring.” Pate said on his college football show. 

Motivation From Ohio State Loss?

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Josh Pate College football Big Ten Ohio State Autzen Stadium Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Evan Stewart
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pate also mentioned how last season ended for Oregon at the hands of Ohio State and how that could help the Ducks in this coming season.

“Oregon’s a good team, it's a really good collection of talent, and it doesn't hurt this year the way last year ended, it doesn't hurt the motivation," said Pate.

KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

