College Football Analyst Reveals Biggest Concern On Oregon Ducks Roster
The Oregon Ducks have received conflicting projections over the summer. College football analyst and host of Josh Pate's College Football Show, Josh Pate visited Oregon and provided some behind-the-scenes glimpses into the Ducks program.
“I’m in a weird position with Oregon, I think that's the best collection of talent that Lanning has had since he's been there. But there are some hinge points that are going to determine if they are capable of competing for the Big Ten championship this year. My question is if the wide receiver room has the depth and versatility it needs to," said Pate.
Pate was high on the Ducks in 2024 as he lauded Autzen Stadium to be one of the loudest stadiums in the country after he visited Eugene for the Oregon-Ohio State matchup in the regular season.
Concern About Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Room?
Pate’s worries about the Ducks' receivers room could be based in truth. Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered an injury earlier in the year that could sideline him for most of, if not all of the 2025-26 college football season. The Ducks will be relying on mostly unproven receivers to take a big step up this year, such as freshman Dakorien Moore and Florida State transfer receiver Malik Benson.
If Moore and Benson are the top receivers for the Ducks in 2025, the five-star recruit arrived on campus as advertised.
While Pate is explaining that the wide receiver room at Oregon may be the weakest link on the team, Ducks fans should not forget about tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Surprising No. 1 Target For Dante Moore?
Sadiq is a dynamic route runner and pass-catching tight end, and he was instrumental in the Ducks' 45-38 win over Penn State in the Big Ten championship game in 2024. Sadiq has a very good case to be Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s favorite offensive weapon in 2025.
Pate also spoke about the running back room at Oregon as another one of his hinge points as to whether or not Oregon can compete and win the Big Ten championship game.
“The other hinge point is running back. I kind of had an idea in the spring that I knew what the pecking order was going to be, I think probably now a little more by committee than I would say in the spring.” Pate said on his college football show.
Motivation From Ohio State Loss?
Pate also mentioned how last season ended for Oregon at the hands of Ohio State and how that could help the Ducks in this coming season.
“Oregon’s a good team, it's a really good collection of talent, and it doesn't hurt this year the way last year ended, it doesn't hurt the motivation," said Pate.