Oregon Ducks Freshman Dakorien Moore Set For All-American Season?
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has brought some elite recruits to Eugene since he started his coaching tenure with the Ducks.
This fall, one of Lanning’s five-star recruits, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, can make his presence felt on the Oregon offense as a true freshman.
Is An All-American Team In Moore’s Future?
Moore was one of three wide receivers to secure a spot on the On3 True Freshman All-American Team. College football analysts Charles Powerc, Clarke Brooks and Coday Bellaire selected 11 offensive players and 22 total for their preseason list.
“If any wide receiver could make an impact similar to what we saw from Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams last fall, it’s Dakorien Moore,” Power wrote. “The former Five-Star Plus+ prospect was the clear top wide receiver prospect in the 2025 cycle, pairing elite speed and playmaking ability with outstanding ball skills.”
“Moore has done nothing to slow down the hype since arriving in Eugene. He made big plays in the Ducks’ spring game and should be in line for significant targets this fall,” Power continued.
The true freshman played for Duncanville High School, one of the premier football teams in Texas. As a senior, Moore recorded 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns. He exceeded 4,000 yards in his high school career and averaged over 20 yards per catch.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Competition Heating Up?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Responds To Bo Nix Bold Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Pushing For Elite Offensive Line Recruit
MORE: Kevin Stefanski's Honest Thoughts on Browns Quarterback Room Prior to Roster Cuts
Moore Impressing In Fall Camp
Moore has seemingly sustained the preseason hype since fall camp began. He’s garnered praise from Oregon’s coaching staff, including from wide receivers coach Ross Douglas.
“I just think the want to and the desire to be a good football player, I think it’s there. He’s gotten better as training camp's went on and really ever since he’s been on campus,” Douglas said. “He’s a great kid, very curious, wants to be good, practices hard, very competitive. He’s gonna be a very, very good player for Oregon, and hopefully he contributes a lot this year.”
Lanning has also complimented Moore’s work ethic and his intent to making the most of his talent. Lanning said that despite lofty expectations, Moore has continued to stay focused by attacking practice, something that Douglas echoed.
“You just got to ignore outside opinions, because at the end of the day, nobody, no reporter, no nobody who makes rankings, they don't play the game. We play the game,” Douglas said. “We just got to focus on the process and getting better every single day. And I think he's done a good job, kind of just having tunnel vision on what's actually important, like his attitude, his effort.”
The Ducks have a deep wide receiver room, which has become increasingly necessary with players set to miss time. Returning veteran receiver Evan Stewart is prepared to miss part of the season with a torn patellar injury. Recently, Oregon suspended former five-star wideout Jurrion Dickey.
Moore’s role could be even greater than anticipated in Stewart and Dickey’s absences. The wide receiver stands out from other players in the room with his speed, even causing some of his teammates to compare him to former Ducks receiver Tez Johnson.