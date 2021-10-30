Halftime Thoughts: No. 7 Oregon Ducks Lead Colorado 31-14

One of the best halves of football Oregon has played all year.

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks look easily like the better team through one half of football Saturday, leading 31-14 against the lowly Colorado Buffaloes.

The Ducks offense never punted in the first half and scored a touchdown on its first four offensive drives to take a 28-14 lead.

On the final drive of the first half, the Ducks had to settle for a field goal after Travis Dye got tackled inbounds on second-and-goal.

Overall, Anthony Brown played quite well completing 19-24 passes for 201 yards and 2 touchdowns. He did horribly underthrow Troy Franklin near the end of the half on what would have been a walk-in touchdown, though.

After the first offensive drive, the Ducks gave the freshman duo of Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee lots of run with the former scoring a 34-yard touchdown for his first career scoring play. McGee added three carries for 14 yards to go with two catches for 11 yards. He also had a key block on a blitzing linebacker, setting up a touchdown pass to Franklin.

It was Franklin's first career touchdown catch. On the half, the freshman had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Devon Williams also continued to solidify himself as the team's top receiving weapon with three catches for 54 yards, including an absolute Mossing of a Colorado defensive back near the end of the half.

Defensively, the Ducks only allowed 22 total yards on the first two Buffaloes possessions. In fact, Colorado had more penalty yards committed (30) than it did total yards while trailing 21-7. However, the defense disappeared and Colorado scored two touchdowns on its final two possessions of the first half.

Colorado's 14 points are tied for its second-highest point total of the season (vs. USC being the other 14-point outing) and there's still another half of football to go.

