Heisman Trophy Contenders Facing Off in Oregon vs. Indiana Top-10 Matchup
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks were able to catch their breath with a bye week after their big win over Penn State in Happy Valley.
Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was excellent once again, stats-wise, but it may have been his composure and comfort in a raucous environment that was the most impressive. Moore was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after the Ducks' win over Penn State, but those odds have shifted during the Ducks bye week, according to BetMGM.
Moore's Odds To Win Heisman Trophy Jump During Ducks Bye Week
Moore’s odds have jumped without the Ducks playing a game during their bye week. Moore is now tied with Miami quarterback Carson Beck at +500 to win the Heisman Trophy, per BetMGM. Beck performed extremely well in Miami’s week six game at Florida State. Moore was tabbed as the favorite prior to Oregon's bye week.
Beck threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions. Beck boasts a quarterback rating of 84.4, good enough to be at No. 10 in the country in that metric. Beck has thrown for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions so far this season.
Moore's Statistics Pass The Eye Test Better Than Beck's.
Moore has objectively better statistics than Beck through six weeks. Both quarterbacks have had a bye week now, and Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception. Moore opened up at +2000 on BetMGM and is looking to become the third Ducks quarterback in as many years to be invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
After Moore and Beck, there is a small drop-off to the next candidate as far as odds are concerned. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who broke out onto the scene as a freshman last season, is tabbed with +700 odds.
The week 7 game between Oregon and Indiana is set to perhaps have massive Heisman Trophy odds movement. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is currently sitting at +1300 odds. Moore has a great chance to knock off another Heisman candidate. In week 5 Penn State quarterback Drew Allar fell from +1000 to +2500 odds after the loss to Oregon, and now sits at +5000 after the Penn State loss in Pasadena to UCLA.
Moore is now effectively in a footrace with Carson Beck for the Heisman Trophy. Unfortunately for Moore and Ducks fans, Beck has played the toughest part of his schedule, at least on paper, already in the early parts of the 2025 season. Moore still has tough tests ahead, having to go to Iowa City to play Iowa, Seattle to play Washington, and having to face USC and Indiana at home at Autzen Stadium.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.