Highest-Rated Prospect From Each Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Since 2020

Since taking over as Oregon’s football coach in 2022, the Ducks have put together several impressive recruiting classes that have helped them compete and be among the top programs in college football.

The recruits that the Ducks have added will play a critical role in Oregon's goal of winning its first national championship in program history this upcoming season. With the 2026 season on deck, here’s a look at the best Oregon recruit since 2020 and the impact that they had during their collegiate careers.

2025: Dakorien Moore, Wide Receiver

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It didn’t take long for wide receiver Dakorien Moore to make his mark in an Oregon Ducks uniform. Moore arrived in Eugene as the top commit in the Ducks' 2025 recruiting class as a five-star recruit, per 247Sports.

While he did suffer a knee injury that sidelined him for key games during November, Moore made his presence known as one of the most talented players on Oregon’s roster. Moore finished his freshman season with the Ducks, recording 34 receptions, 497 yards, and three touchdowns.

Entering the 2026 season, the Ducks' wide receiver group has the potential to be among the best in the country, and Moore looks to have a breakout sophomore season for Oregon.

2024: Elijah Rushing, Defensive End

Despite being the top recruit in the Ducks' 2024 recruiting class, Elijah Rushing has yet to see much action for Oregon. In his freshman season, Rushing appeared in two of Oregon’s wins against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Rutgers Scarlet Knights, where he recorded a combined three total tackles.

After utilizing a redshirt, Rushing looks to have a breakout 2026 season with the Ducks, and the potential is there as a former five-star recruit from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona.

2023: Jurrion Dickey, Wide Receiver

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jurrion Dickey (99) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As the top recruit from the Ducks' 2023 recruiting class, wide receiver Jurrion Dickey didn’t pan out to his potential, as violating team rules ultimately led to him leaving Oregon’s football program.

In his two seasons with the Ducks, the former five-star recruit recorded only two receptions and 14 yards. Dickey now plays for a JUCO school in California and left many Ducks fans wondering what could’ve been if he had lived up to his potential.

2022: Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The former five-star offensive tackle recruit in the Ducks' 2022 recruiting class, Josh Conerly Jr., had a remarkable career with Oregon. In his three seasons with the Ducks, Conerly Jr. helped lead Oregon to an undefeated regular season in 2024 and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The performance that he put on display helped Oregon’s offensive line be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award and led him to follow in the footsteps of former Ducks tackle Penei Sewell and be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 29 overall by the Washington Commanders.

2021: Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive Tackle

Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) prepares to block against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another talented offensive tackle, Kingsley Suamataia, was the best recruit from the Ducks' 2021 recruiting class. He transferred to the BYU Cougars soon after, and he eventually was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 63 overall.

2020: Justin Flowe, Linebacker

Oregon inside linebacker Justin Flowe warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Oregon linebacker and five-star recruit Justin Flowe was the top commit in the Ducks' 2020 recruiting class. Flowe spent three seasons with the Ducks from 2020 to 2022, recording 50 total tackles.

After the 2022 season, Flowe spent one season each with the Arizona Wildcats and the UNLV Rebels. In those two seasons, Flowe has taken a step forward, recording 58 total tackles and one sack. Flowe is set to return to UNLV for his seventh season of college football.

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