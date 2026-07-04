Ducks Fans Will Love Why 5-Star Recruit Xavier Sabb Committed To Oregon Football

The Oregon Ducks are piling up monster wins on the recruiting trail for the 2027 class. As the country celebrates its 250th Independence Day, fireworks are also going off inside the Ducks recruiting department.

Oregon football's 2027 recruiting class now ranks No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. Most recently, five-star wide receiver recruit Xavier Sabb committed to the Ducks over the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCLA Bruins.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sabb is the Ducks' third five-star recruit to commit in the 2027 cycle... But his reasoning for why he wants to join coach Dan Lanning in Eugene is what stands out.

Why Five-Star Xavier Sabb Committed To Oregon Football

Sabb announced his commitment on Rivals Youtube channel, delighting Ducks fans. Sabb picked Oregon despite having a family connection (two brothers currently in the program) with the Alabama Crimson Tide and didn't hold back on why the Ducks were his first choice.

"For the next three to four years, I'll be continuing my athletic and academic career at Oregon University," Sabb said on the Rivals channel. "I feel like that was the best fit for me and my family. Also, I feel like that's the best chance I can get to win a national championship."

Sabb's mention of winning the College Football Playoff National Championship is very notable. The Ducks have competed deeper into the playoff in every season under Lanning and it is clear the highly-touted recruit has a vision of bringing the program's first-ever title to Eugene.

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Glassboro (New Jersey) athlete Xavier Sabb watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks went head-to-head with SEC powers LSU and Tennessee, two legitimate contenders, and still landed the 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver from Glassboro High School.

Sabb also spoke about Lanning and how their relationship has evolved and strengthened over years of communcation.

"It's a really great relationship (with Lanning)," Sabb continued. "I had a relationship with him for super long, since freshman year. Great guy. Always kept in touch. Always great energy when we spoke."

Oregon's coaching staff made a big impact on Sabb, and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas was his primary recruiter. Douglas' list of Oregon commits is becoming eye-catching. Along with Sabb, Douglas has been the primary recruiter for five-star receiver Jalen Lott (recruiting class of 2026) and five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant (recruiting class of 2027.)

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sabb is rated as the No. 44 overall player nationally and the No. 2 recruit in the state of New Jersey, per 247Sports. Sabb's decision gives the Ducks their 24th commit of the 2027 recruiting class and their third five-star, with Guerrant and edge rusher Rashad Streets.

As a junior, Sabb earned Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey after playing both receiver and safety at Glassboro High School. He totaled 59 catches for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Oregon Loading Up On Elite Receivers

With the commitment of Sabb, the Ducks are threatening to deliver their second consecutive top-five-ranked recruiting class under Lanning.

The only two schools to rank ahead of the Ducks in the 2027 recruiting class rankings following Sabb's commitment include the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 2).

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Sabb and Guerrant both committed to Oregon, the Ducks have a scary young receiver duo. The future of the receivers room in Eugene looks like it could be a problem for opposing Big Ten defenses with two blue-chip pass catchers in the same cycle. A native of Harper Woods, Michigan, Guerrant committed to the Ducks over his home-state team, the Michigan Wolverines.

The Ducks are loaded with receiver talent.

By the time Sabb and Guerrant arrive in Eugene, the Ducks roster could include Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore... plus former five-star wide receiver recruit Gatlin Bair. Bair is set to make his debut this season for the Ducks and has the potential to be one of the fastest players in college football. Incoming freshman receivers from the class of 2026 include Lott, four-star receiver Messiah Hampton and three-star receiver Hudson Lewis.

Lanning and the Ducks are landing exciting new Ducks with a recruiting pitch that seems to be centered or real relationships where families feel comfortable... with the chance to contend and win big.

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