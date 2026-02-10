Four Oregon Ducks Rank Among College Football's Elite
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season as one of the top contenders to win the national championship after falling to the Indiana Hoosiers, 56-22, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
With the return of star quarterback Dante Moore and several impactful players from the 2025 roster, many believe that the Ducks are in prime shape to capture their first national championship in program history and be the fourth straight Big Ten team to lift the CFP trophy in Las Vegas next season.
Outside of their run to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, the Oregon Ducks were one of the best teams in college football throughout the season, as four of their players from this year’s roster were ranked in PFF’s Top 101 for 2025. Here’s a look at the Oregon players who made it onto the list.
Dante Moore, Quarterback
In his first season as the starting quarterback for the Ducks, Moore led the way, as the 12th-best player, according to PFF, with a 90.2 passing grade. Last season for Oregon, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
His decision to return to Oregon was the most consequential move of the offseason for Oregon, outside of another aggressive transfer portal approach by Coach Dan Lanning. With his return to Eugene, Moore is expected to be one of the top favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.
Moore’s maturity as a quarterback will only continue to grow entering the 2026 season, which makes the Ducks a serious threat to win the Big Ten championship and national title.
Dillon Thieneman, Defensive Back
Former Purdue transfer defensive back Dillon Thieneman proved to be a major pickup in the portal last offseason for the Ducks, as he was one of the top leaders on Oregon’s defense. Thieneman was rated the 17th-best player in the country with a PFF grade of 91.0.
In addition to his game-winning interception on the road in a hostile whiteout environment against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Thieneman was second on Oregon’s defense behind linebacker Bryce Boettcher, collecting 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.
Now off to the NFL Draft, Minnesota transfer defensive back Koi Perich steps into Thieneman’s place, looking to make a similar impact on what is expected to be a talented defense in the first year of new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.
Emmanuel Pregnon, Offensive Lineman
Oregon’s offensive line has been one of the most efficient in the country the last few seasons, and USC transfer offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon contributed to the group’s success in 2025. In his first season with Oregon, Pregnon was graded as the No. 32 overall player in college football.
Pregnon is now set to depart for the NFL Draft, and his absence is a major loss for Oregon’s offensive line, which looks to remain dominant with the return of center Iapani Laloulu, guard Dave Iuli, along with offensive tackles Gernorris Wilson and Fox Crader.
The Ducks also bring in Yale transfer offensive lineman Michael Bennett to strengthen their offensive line heading into the 2026 season.
A’Mauri Washington, Defensive Lineman
Among the top returners on Oregon’s defense for the 2026 season is defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington. The Ducks' defensive lineman was rated as the No. 100 overall player with a PFF grade of 83.8. During the 2025 season for the Ducks, Washington collected 33 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Entering his senior season, Washington looks to continue to have an impact on Oregon’s pass rush, along with other top returners on the Ducks' defense, including linebacker Teitum Tuioti, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander.
