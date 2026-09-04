Jamari Johnson Doesn't Believe One Oregon Ducks Freshman Is Fully Human

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks' officially lists Kendre Harrison’s hometown as Reidsville, North Carolina. His Ducks teammates, however, are beginning to wonder if the five-star tight end is actually not of this Earth.

The 6-7, 250-pound true freshman joined Dan Lanning’s squad this spring and immediately started making his fellow Ducks question Harrison’s human credentials.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison on a recruit visit to Eugene and the Oregon Ducks; Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Consider Oregon starting tight end Jamari Johnson among the curious.

“Kendre is a dog, man. In our room, we call him the alien. He made this one catch in fall camp. I think it was the beginning, or it might have been spring. One hand, crazy, crazy catch.”

Johnson is expected to lead the Ducks' tight end room during the 2026 season, but Oregon could see early contributions from Harrison.

“I’m excited for that, man. I’m real excited for him. He came in just ready to work. And when I leave or when I’m here, or whenever, to see him come. In a couple of years to play, I’m really excited for him. He has a bright future," said Johnson.

On the Comparisons Between Jamari Johnson and Kendre Harrison

“Sometimes he reminds me of myself, of how athletic he is and how determined. But once he gets a couple more live reps and game reps, that boy’s going to be a problem for sure," Johnson said.

The praise for Harrison coming from Johnson should carry some extra weight. Johnson’s 510-yard, three-touchdown 2025 season was the sixth-best in program history, earning him All-Big Ten honorable mention.

That was in a complementary role to Sadiq, who went in the first round of the NFL draft to the New York Jets. It’s a similar role that Harrison now steps into as a part of a potentially dangerous tight end set for Oregon’s Heisman-hopeful quarterback Dante Moore.

Where Kendre Harrison Fits in

Dec. 1, 2023; Reidsville, NC; Reidsville High School's Kendre Harrison outmuscles a pair of Shelby tacklers on his way to the end zone. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harrison begins his first season with Oregon behind Johnson on the depth chart and vying for playing time with portal transfers Andrew Olesh (Penn State) and Markus Dixon (Clemson) in a highly-talented tight end room.

The senior Dixon played 47 career snaps in 15 games at Clemson, converting from tight end to defensive end for three games with the Tigers.

Back on the offensive side of the ball now with Oregon, he emerged from the spring with an inside track to inherit Sadiq’s snaps. But Harrison has seemingly closed the gap.

Oregon initially lost the recruiting battle for Olesh, the No. 1 tight end (No. 29 overall) in the 2025 class, but he did not appear in any games for Penn State as a true freshman.

It makes for a formidable corps of tight ends all fighting for playing time and the opportunity to carry the torch of previous Ducks tight ends.

Next Wave of Ducks Tight Ends

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq reacts to a Ducks touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lanning’s program has become a hub for future NFL tight ends. Joining Sadiq in the NFL are ex-Ducks tight ends Terrance Ferguson of the Los Angeles Rams, Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints and Johnny Mundt of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now Oregon has its own stacked tight end room with its eyes on both the past and future.

“As of right now, I play for those guys that have come before me,” Johnson said. “And it’s just a standard. Here, we call ourselves the glue. Just to keep everything together and uphold the standard no matter what’s going on.”

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