How the Oregon Ducks' Facility Construction Inspires Fall Camp

As the No. 2 Oregon Ducks' football fall camp practices start to wind down with Boise State game preparation on the horizon, another towering element of the Oregon program is a few steps away.

The Hatfield-Dowlin Complex continues to add to their curved wooden "O" roof, as well as build out the rest of the 170,000-square-foot indoor athletics training facility, and coach Dan Lanning continues to find motivational material out of the impressive development.

Concept art of 2.MO from construction firm Kendall / Heaton Associates. | Kendall / Heaton Associates.

Dan Lanning Finds Similarities In Team and Facility Construction

After a Wednesday fall camp practice, Lanning shared that the process of constructing one of the biggest indoor practice facilities in the nation (which is expected to be finished sometime in 2027) is a mirror for the process of building a high-performing team.

“I think what it maybe ties into more than anything that represents our program is we talk about telescope goals and microscope goals, right? And obviously that building is not going to be done tomorrow, but it lets you know where we're heading and what we're building," Lanning shared.

Highlighted in the ongoing Oregon video team's series "Under Construction", which covers the Ducks' past two fall camps, Lanning uses his inspiration from the work on the Hatfield-Dowlin project to continue pushing his athletes to achieve their best selves.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Visually Present

Not only does the construction progress show athletes a built marvel steps away, it also impacts the way the Ducks can train before their Sept. 5 kick-off. The project also includes the realignment of Leo Harris Parkway, accessibility improvements, upgrades to nearby community facilities, plus parking and natural area refurbishments in the nearby Alton Baker Park.

Your weekly construction update, #goducks fans!



Sparks are flying🚧🏗️



Will be the largest indoor practice facility in the nation. https://t.co/6GBHK7deXM pic.twitter.com/sgCxRMfDiU — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) August 24, 2026

Throughout the off season, the Ducks have utilized the new outdoor turf constructed for the facility. Everything around the functional turf remains under construction. For Lanning, the metaphor he uses for his team is literally surrounding them as practices continue.

“There's something really cool happening there, but there's work that's done on that building every single day to make it a leap. All right, that same thing's happening with our program right now. We have goals that we want to be able to accomplish. On the same note, we got to focus on what's in front of us right now to be able to do it," Lanning said.

Jul 3, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; A general overall aerial view of Autzen Stadium at the University of Oregon. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Localized Nature Of The Facility

Another element that's often glazed over when focusing on the impressive design of the building, the amenities planned within (classrooms, a roof-top players lounge, a new weight room, added nutrition-focused perks), and the motivation for the team is the region-specific storytelling the building provides in its' design.

A part of the overall storytelling within this structure is done by longtime Oregon collaborator Van Horne Designs, which helps Oregon with a variety of design projects ranging from uniforms to facilities. Part of the storytelling for the building is the massive timber "O" roof, constructed with locally sourced wood.

"More than a structural solution, the timber establishes a distinctly Pacific Northwest character and transforms the building into an expression of place, material innovation, and Oregon athletics," said a report from the Woodworks Innovation Network on the construction.

An architectural marvel, a locally-inspired build, and a motivational tool; this facility is getting the limelight it's size and futuristic plans calls for.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.