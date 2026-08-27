How the Oregon Ducks' Facility Construction Inspires Fall Camp
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As the No. 2 Oregon Ducks' football fall camp practices start to wind down with Boise State game preparation on the horizon, another towering element of the Oregon program is a few steps away.
The Hatfield-Dowlin Complex continues to add to their curved wooden "O" roof, as well as build out the rest of the 170,000-square-foot indoor athletics training facility, and coach Dan Lanning continues to find motivational material out of the impressive development.
Dan Lanning Finds Similarities In Team and Facility Construction
After a Wednesday fall camp practice, Lanning shared that the process of constructing one of the biggest indoor practice facilities in the nation (which is expected to be finished sometime in 2027) is a mirror for the process of building a high-performing team.
“I think what it maybe ties into more than anything that represents our program is we talk about telescope goals and microscope goals, right? And obviously that building is not going to be done tomorrow, but it lets you know where we're heading and what we're building," Lanning shared.
Highlighted in the ongoing Oregon video team's series "Under Construction", which covers the Ducks' past two fall camps, Lanning uses his inspiration from the work on the Hatfield-Dowlin project to continue pushing his athletes to achieve their best selves.
Visually Present
Not only does the construction progress show athletes a built marvel steps away, it also impacts the way the Ducks can train before their Sept. 5 kick-off. The project also includes the realignment of Leo Harris Parkway, accessibility improvements, upgrades to nearby community facilities, plus parking and natural area refurbishments in the nearby Alton Baker Park.
Throughout the off season, the Ducks have utilized the new outdoor turf constructed for the facility. Everything around the functional turf remains under construction. For Lanning, the metaphor he uses for his team is literally surrounding them as practices continue.
“There's something really cool happening there, but there's work that's done on that building every single day to make it a leap. All right, that same thing's happening with our program right now. We have goals that we want to be able to accomplish. On the same note, we got to focus on what's in front of us right now to be able to do it," Lanning said.
The Localized Nature Of The Facility
Another element that's often glazed over when focusing on the impressive design of the building, the amenities planned within (classrooms, a roof-top players lounge, a new weight room, added nutrition-focused perks), and the motivation for the team is the region-specific storytelling the building provides in its' design.
A part of the overall storytelling within this structure is done by longtime Oregon collaborator Van Horne Designs, which helps Oregon with a variety of design projects ranging from uniforms to facilities. Part of the storytelling for the building is the massive timber "O" roof, constructed with locally sourced wood.
"More than a structural solution, the timber establishes a distinctly Pacific Northwest character and transforms the building into an expression of place, material innovation, and Oregon athletics," said a report from the Woodworks Innovation Network on the construction.
An architectural marvel, a locally-inspired build, and a motivational tool; this facility is getting the limelight it's size and futuristic plans calls for.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.