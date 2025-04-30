Bo Nix Celebrates At Brother Tez Johnson's NFL Draft Party: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix celebrated with brother and former Oregon Ducks teammate Tez Johnson at his NFL Draft party. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted wide receiver Tez Johnson with the No. 235 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Leading up the to draft, Johnson had been strongly linked to the Denver Broncos, largely due to relationship with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Johnson was adopted by former Oregon quarterback Nix's family when he was 15 years old. Reuniting in Denver coach Sean Payton’s fast-paced offense would have been an intriguing possibility.
“It would be great. I told Bo if Sean Payton drafts me, we’re making a movie. We’re definitely gonna make a movie. Me and you the starring characters. We definitely gonna make a movie. And just being under Sean Payton is gonna be great,” Johnson told Amaranthus before the 2024 season.
While Nix and Johnson won't be reunited in Denver, it was all smiles from both athletes as they get to compete in the NFL.
Johnson was also in attendance for Nix's NFL Draft party last year. Johnson and the family celebrated as Nix was picked by Denver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Johnson does get to reunited with a former Duck in the NFL as running back Bucky Irving is also in Tampa Bay.
Before the Bucs drafted Johnson, Tampa Bay Assistant General Manager Rob McCartney spoke with Johnson's former Oregon teammate and current Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving, who gave a glowing review of the 5-foot-9,154-pound receiver.
"His roommate two years ago, Bucky, he will vouch for that guy every day. He's one of his best friends. Plays the game the same kind of way, so that really excited us," McCartney continued. "Got a chance to spend time with him at the combine. He was one of our formal interviews and he just lights up a room. So I think he'll be a great impact in the locker room and then on the field with his ability with the ball in his hands."
Johnson was Oregon's leading receiver for the past two seasons and holds the program record for most receptions in a single season (86).
Johnson said he models his game after Tank Dell, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Lockett and Ladd McConkey.
"I can't wait to get there and get – especially being in the same room with me and (Jalen McMillan). And being there with Bucky, because we are the energizer buddies... We wake up in the morning, we on it. We're always going to have a smile on our face, and let's go to work," Johnson said after being drafted to Tampa Bay.
"I can't wait to get there in Tampa," Johnson continued. "I can tell you right now, any team I was going to get drafted to, that punt return is mine. It's something I take pride in. I would not want to be the receiver that just plays receiver. I want to play both, receiver and punt returner. That's my goal in the league, be a dynamic punt returner and then add some pieces to the offense and be able to, work as a receiver too, like being a Swiss Army Knife."
Johnson finished the 2024 season with 898 receiving yards, 83 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Despite missing nearly three full games due to injury, Johnson has was three receptions shy of breaking the Oregon single-season receptions record of 86... Which Johnson set in 2023.
His best game of the season came in Oregon's win over Penn State to claim the Big Ten Championship. Johnson caught 11 passes for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown en route to being named the game's MVP in the 45-37 win.
After transferring from Troy, Johnson's 2023 season was a break out season catching passes from Nix. Johnson made history by breaking the Oregon single-season record for receptions with 86 while racking up 1,182 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.