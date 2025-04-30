Ducks Digest

What 4-Star Recruit Camren Hamiel Said About 'Surprising' Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

Four-star cornerback Camren Hamiel is a top 2026 prospect with offers from the Oregon Ducks, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Arizona State and more. The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are set to host him for an official visit on June 13.

Olivia Cleary

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
EUGENE — It's no secret that the Oregon Ducks have become a recruiting powerhouse. With some of the nation's best facilities, the most intricate uniforms, a top-tier NIL collective, and a reputation for winning, Oregon has emerged as a premier destination for elite talent. 

An Oregon cheerleader waves a flag as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on Ap
An Oregon cheerleader waves a flag as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Oregon has been dominant in recruiting across the board, one position group that’s consistently brought in top-tier players is the defensive back room. Now, the Ducks are looking to build on their reputation of recruiting an elite secondary by targeting four-star cornerback Camren Hamiel. 

Hamiel is one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 175 pounds, he ranks as the No. 21 cornerback in the nation and the No. 1 player out of Arizona, according to the 247Sports Composite. 

The Ducks are set to host Hamiel this summer on June 13, and so far, Oregon is standing out. 

“I love Coach Lanning’s story and how Oregon looks. I was surprised by how it was there—the environment and all of that. It’s a great program, and I saw that it’s a great place when I was there this spring,” Hamiel told On3. 

Since Dan Lanning’s arrival, he’s turned Oregon into one of the most successful programs in the country and recruits are noticing. 

Lanning and his staff’s ability to not only win but also develop NFL talent is a huge draw for young athletes like Hamiel, who have pro aspirations and are paying close attention to patterns of player development. 

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) catches a pass as Oregon
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) catches a pass as Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) defends during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

“I will look at a school’s history, the development that goes into it, and the coaching staff’s track record when I make my decision,” Hamiel told On3. 

In each season under Lanning, the Ducks have broken their program record for players selected in the NFL Draft. Most recently, the Ducks saw a program-high ten players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, including two in the first round. Even more Ducks began their NFL journey as undrafted free agents, including several defensive backs. 

A big part of Oregon’s success in the secondary and on the recruiting trail has been defensive backs coach Chris Hampton. Hampton has managed to bring some of the country’s top defensive backs to Eugene, such as Na’eem Offord, Trey McNutt, and more. Hampton's dominance on the recruiting trail earned him the title of Top Recruiter by 247Sports. 

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football
New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hampton’s combination of elite recruiting and player development has made Oregon an even more attractive destination for defensive backs like Hamiel looking to take their game to the next level. 

Although the Ducks are undoubtedly making a strong push for Hamiel, they are still facing the likes of programs like Arizona State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Texas A&M. 

The Nittany Lions, Aggies, Ducks, and Sun Devils have emerged as the top contenders in Hamiel’s recruitment. 

Oregon Fighting Duck Dillon Graham breaks out for the winning touchdown against the Fighting Ducks Peyton Woodyard, left, and
Oregon Fighting Duck Dillon Graham breaks out for the winning touchdown against the Fighting Ducks Peyton Woodyard, left, and Dorian Brew during the fourth quarter of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 26, 2025 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hamiel is set to take official visits to Penn State on May 16, Oregon on June 13, and Texas A&M on June 20, with room for one or two more trips still on the table. 

“I plan to commit around the middle of summer after my official visits,” Hamiel told On3. “When I finish the visits, I will sit down with my family, coach, and agent, then talk it over, and that will lead to my commitment.” 

Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

