What 4-Star Recruit Camren Hamiel Said About 'Surprising' Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
EUGENE — It's no secret that the Oregon Ducks have become a recruiting powerhouse. With some of the nation's best facilities, the most intricate uniforms, a top-tier NIL collective, and a reputation for winning, Oregon has emerged as a premier destination for elite talent.
Although Oregon has been dominant in recruiting across the board, one position group that’s consistently brought in top-tier players is the defensive back room. Now, the Ducks are looking to build on their reputation of recruiting an elite secondary by targeting four-star cornerback Camren Hamiel.
Hamiel is one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 175 pounds, he ranks as the No. 21 cornerback in the nation and the No. 1 player out of Arizona, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Ducks are set to host Hamiel this summer on June 13, and so far, Oregon is standing out.
“I love Coach Lanning’s story and how Oregon looks. I was surprised by how it was there—the environment and all of that. It’s a great program, and I saw that it’s a great place when I was there this spring,” Hamiel told On3.
Since Dan Lanning’s arrival, he’s turned Oregon into one of the most successful programs in the country and recruits are noticing.
Lanning and his staff’s ability to not only win but also develop NFL talent is a huge draw for young athletes like Hamiel, who have pro aspirations and are paying close attention to patterns of player development.
“I will look at a school’s history, the development that goes into it, and the coaching staff’s track record when I make my decision,” Hamiel told On3.
In each season under Lanning, the Ducks have broken their program record for players selected in the NFL Draft. Most recently, the Ducks saw a program-high ten players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, including two in the first round. Even more Ducks began their NFL journey as undrafted free agents, including several defensive backs.
A big part of Oregon’s success in the secondary and on the recruiting trail has been defensive backs coach Chris Hampton. Hampton has managed to bring some of the country’s top defensive backs to Eugene, such as Na’eem Offord, Trey McNutt, and more. Hampton's dominance on the recruiting trail earned him the title of Top Recruiter by 247Sports.
Hampton’s combination of elite recruiting and player development has made Oregon an even more attractive destination for defensive backs like Hamiel looking to take their game to the next level.
Although the Ducks are undoubtedly making a strong push for Hamiel, they are still facing the likes of programs like Arizona State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Texas A&M.
The Nittany Lions, Aggies, Ducks, and Sun Devils have emerged as the top contenders in Hamiel’s recruitment.
Hamiel is set to take official visits to Penn State on May 16, Oregon on June 13, and Texas A&M on June 20, with room for one or two more trips still on the table.
“I plan to commit around the middle of summer after my official visits,” Hamiel told On3. “When I finish the visits, I will sit down with my family, coach, and agent, then talk it over, and that will lead to my commitment.”