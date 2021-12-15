Oregon DL Jayson Jones Enters the Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Oregon Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones Enters the Transfer Portal

    One of the most promising young players on Oregon's defense is looking for a new home.
    Author:

    Freshman defensive lineman Jayson Jones has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports.

    Jones becomes the third player to hit the portal since Mario Cristobal left Eugene to DJ James, also an Alabama native, as well as kicker Henry Katleman. In his second season with the Ducks, Jones played in all 13 games and recorded five solo tackles, 19 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. 

    The 6-foot-6, 320-pound trench talent was a prime example of Cristobal bringing a different body type to Eugene that you don't commonly see in the Pac-12. A native of Calera, Ala., Jones was a former Alabama commit that flipped to Oregon to play his college football.

    The Ducks were starting to develop some significant depth along the defensive line to complement that of the offensive line and Jones was becoming a consistent contributor alongside names like Keyon Ware-Hudson, Popo Auamavae, Brandon Dorlus and Kristian Williams.

    Oregon holds three commitments along the defensive line in the 2022 class including Sir Mells, Gracen Halton and Ben Roberts, with Mells signing his national letter of intent with the Ducks Wednesday morning.

    New Head Coach Dan Lanning won his first recruiting battle earlier in the week when he met with true freshman running back Seven McGee and convinced him not to enter the transfer portal after he initially announced his intention to look for another school.

