Jeffrey Bassa Named Ducks Digest's 2021 Defensive Freshman of the Year

2021 Ducks Digest Football Awards: Jeffrey Bassa Wins Defensive Freshman of the Year

Bassa switched from safety to linebacker in the middle of the season and was an impressive addition.

Oregon looked to be set at linebacker heading into the 2022 season. The much-anticipated duo of Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe were bound to terrorize offenses, veterans like Dru Mathis, Nate Heaukulani and Mase Funa returned to form an outstanding group.

But after a number of devastating injuries to the Ducks' linebacker corps, they turned to true freshman safety Jeffrey Bassa to convert to linebacker, and he ended up starting seven games at the position. For his excellent performance and willingness to learn a new position to help his team, Bassa was unanimously voted Ducks Digest's 2021 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

DUCKS DIGEST DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR VOTING:

1. Jeffrey Bassa - 10 votes

Bassa moved to linebacker prior to the Ohio State game after Flowe and Mathis suffered season-ending injuries. He filled in periodically at the position and earned his first career start against California at linebacker, recording three tackles.

He came into his own as a linebacker, playing consistently on the weakside. He collected six tackles in each of his next three games, including 1.5 tackles for loss against Colorado and another 1.5 against Washington. Bassa's performance against Washington (six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, first career sack, and a pass breakup) earned him the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

Bassa posted a career-high seven tackles in the loss to Utah in Salt Lake City. He was the only true freshman on the defense to appear in all 14 games, with seven starts. He finished the season with 48 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup. He is expected to return to safety in 2022 with a bit of valuable experience that will only add versatility and well-roundedness to his game in the future.

Projecting Oregon's Defensive Two-Deep Heading Into 2022

