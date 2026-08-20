Jerry Mixon Gets Real on New Leadership Role With Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon is set to step into a new leadership role on defense this season. As one of the Ducks' two returning veteran linebackers following the departure of Bryce Boettcher, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Mixon will lead a young group of linebackers this season.

Improving as a leader is something Mixon has been working towards throughout the season. Once known as a quiet guy, becoming more vocal and a leader is something that Mixon has been striving towards and will put on display this season.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) reacts after a play against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Wednesday's fall camp practice, Mixon revealed the challenges of stepping into a leadership role for the Ducks' defense this season.

“Really just clipping the switch. I used to watch Luke Kuechly videos when I was younger. So he was a quiet guy, and then once he got on the field, he flipped the switch. Really just flipping the switch. Talking about my personal life, too, communicating with my family more, stuff like that. I feel like that goes a long way communication. That works out everything," said Mixon

Jerry Mixon’s Progression With Oregon Ducks Defense

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) celebrates after making a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Mixon, flipping the switch and knowing what he needs to do to improve as a leader heading into a season in which the Ducks' defensive performance will be crucial to their effort to win their first national championship in program history is key.

Besides learning to become a better leader on the fly for the Ducks, Mixon has shown great improvement as an individual throughout his collegiate career. Last season with the Ducks, Mixon put together a quality year as a junior, finishing with 57 total tackles, two interceptions, and 0.5 sacks.

It was a huge jump from his freshman and sophomore seasons, in which he recorded a combined eight tackles and one sack. Now with his role in the Ducks' defense continuing to expand in a pivotal season, Mixon looks to build on his impressive 2025 season and have another year in which he finishes with 50-plus tackles and creates turnovers.

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Room Entering Season

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The two key linebackers alongside Mixon will be Devon Jackson and Nasir Wyatt. Like Mixon, Jackson faces high expectations and recently earned a spot on The Athletic’s annual “Freaks List.”

In his four seasons with the Ducks, Jackson has totaled 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. As a promising sophomore linebacker, Wyatt looks to take a major step forward for the Ducks this season as he’s been working towards becoming an every-down player. In his freshman season with the Ducks, Wyatt totaled 11 tackles, three sacks, and an interception.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the work that he’s put in this offseason to become a better player, expect Wyatt to be among the young players on the Ducks to have more of an impact throughout the season. Mixon will show his new leadership skills starting on Sept. 5 when the Ducks host the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. The kickoff between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.

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