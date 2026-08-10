Two Oregon Ducks Turn Heads on Annual 'Freaks' List
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The Oregon Ducks are one of the more experienced teams in the country entering the 2026 season, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning has also built one of the more athletic rosters that the program in Eugene has seen. Returning quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Evan Stewart grab headlines, but defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and linebacker Devon Jackson may be some of the biggest athletic freaks in the country.
Oregon Ducks' Athletic Roster
In his annual article ranking the biggest "freaks" in college football,The Athletic's Bruce Feldman identifies some of the biggest outliers from around the country, no matter the conference or division a player is in. Oregon is one of a few schools that has multiple players ranked in Feldman's list of 101 players, joining programs like Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Iowa, and more.
However, Oregon and South Carolina are the only two teams with two "freaks" ranked inside the top 15 by Feldman. Gamecocks receiver Nyck Harbor tops the list at No. 1 overall, and South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart is ranked No. 14. Meanwhile, Washington is No. 4 on Feldman's list followed by Jackson at No. 11.
This marks the second consecutive season that Lanning and the Ducks had two players ranked by Feldman on his annual freaks list, with Washington joined by former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq before the 2025 season. Sadiq played his way into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Washington is expected to be a top prospect in 2027 after forgoing the most recent draft and returning to Eugene.
Washington received some high praise from Lanning, who compared the Oregon defensive lineman to former first-round NFL Draft picks:
"Lanning, who coached at Alabama and Georgia among other places, said Washington’s explosiveness reminds him of former Georgia first-round 300-plus pounders Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt," said Feldman.
As for Jackson, can the Ducks linebacker develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick? Speed has always been a strength of Jackson's, and Feldman declared Jackson as the fastest linebacker in all of college football with a GPS speed faster than anything else The Athletic has seen.
Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton recently spoke about Jackson's offseason and his potential this season:
"I think we could do a lot with him. I’m really excited about Devon. I think we have a dynamic season. I really do. Man, this guy’s worked extremely hard. He’s got all the physical traits to be a really good player for us. I think he is really driven right now. He’s worked extremely hard in the offseason. We’ve had a lot of one-on-one meetings, and I like where he’s at right now. He’s playing physical. He’s playing fast, and I expect him to have a great season," said Hampton.
If Jackson takes the next step in the middle of Oregon's defense, the Ducks could have another top-ranked defense in 2026.
Oregon Ducks That Missed the Cut
Feldman has a tall task of whittling down every college football player into a list of top 101 freak athletes, and some Oregon players may have just missed the cut or could be featured in a future ranking.
Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore turned heads when he jumped 7.48 meters in the long jump Oregon's track and field team invitational at Hayward Field. Staying in the wide receiver room, Gatlin Bair was considered one of the fastest recruits in the class of 2024, and his track speed could land him on Feldman's list in the near future.
Additionally, freshman tight end Kendre Harrison has arrived on campus with plans of playing both football and basketball for the Ducks. Incoming freshman and former five-star recruit Immanuel Iheanacho turns heads with his size alone, and he has the potential to be considered one of the best athletes in college football.
Washington and Jackson lead the way for now, but Lanning and the Ducks have continued to recruit top talent to Eugene in each class.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.