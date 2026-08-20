Brian Michalowski Pulls Back the Curtain on Linebacker Jerry Mixon's New Role

Linebacker Jerry Mixon is the lone returning starter in the Oregon Ducks' inside linebacker room from the 2025 season, where he has the opportunity to step into a greater role at the position.

Linebackers coach Brian Michalowski spoke in depth about Mixon’s development during his fall camp press conference, as well as what he’s seen from Devon Jackson and the true freshmen.

Everything Brian Michalowski Said

Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jerry Mixon’s Development:

“Yeah, Jerry's done a great job in fall camp. You know his experience within the defense is really showing, playing confident, playing fast, leading others, doing just playing his style of game, which is attacking the football and just I'm seeing that confidence really show with him.”

What He Wanted to See From Jerry Mixon in Fall Camp:

“The big thing is we have to communicate across the defense at extremely high level. He was a little bit more to the field last year with how we packaged him and Bryce, so a little bit more removed from the box.”

“So, just want him to really be that that voice to the entire defense. That's one emphasis that I've made with him. And he's a very, very talented athlete. He's great in the pass game. He's really improved some of his run fit mechanics and striking with hands, so he's been working hard on those things.”

Jerry Mixon’s Leadership:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) celebrates after making a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, he's a leader in the style of he's very close with a lot of his teammates, so it starts with that connection that he has with his teammates. But the confidence and vocal leadership on the football field comes from knowledge and just really having that voice command.”

“So, he has a lot of experience. He has a lot of knowledge within the defense, and he's doing a good job communicating thus far.”

Working on Leadership Development:

“The development is something that college football is all about, and I take a lot of pride in development as well. And one of the practices that I do with all my linebackers is I'll go around to them at the beginning of practice during stretch lines. I ask them, ‘Hey, what do you want to really emphasize today?’”

“So, I ask them what they want to get better at, and they drive their development. So, if I'm really pushing communication to them in the meeting room in the classroom, usually the players will come out that next day and know what they have to get better at.”

“So, it's just making it important to them. You know, if it's important to them, and if it's something that they want to get better at, they'll attack it, and that's really kind of my methodology when it comes to development.”

Devon Jackson’s Development:

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts with linebacker Devon Jackson (26) after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Another player that has a lot of experience in this defense, and one saying that we have around here is you get better playing football by playing football, and so he's been able to stay healthy and keep his body in the prime condition that it's in.”

“So, he's flying around. He's playing extremely physical. He had a great spring ball for us. He's doing a lot of those same things in fall camp. He's leading the defense with a lot of vigor as well. So, he's doing a great job.”

How the Freshmen Are Performing:

“I think anytime you come into college there's a big adjustment, so they're learning on the fly and they're getting the opportunities. We do a lot of two spot at practice, so everyone gets reps. Everyone has an opportunity to get better. Again, you get better playing football by playing football. They're having that opportunity.”

“They have bonus meetings. They're doing their fair share, and they're looking to contribute any way that they can. But as we approach the season, right, I think it's really important that the team understands roles and accepts those, and they're very, very much team players as well.”

Who They’re Using at the Green Dot:

“Everyone that's on the field pretty much has a green dot in my room. So, it's honestly – coach Hamp has actually said this as well – but it's a little overrated. We signal, we you know the communication is basically the play call right, which is pretty simple stuff.”

“But these guys, they take pride in echoing it. But it's always been that way too. It doesn't matter if you have the green dot or not. You have to echo the call. You have to echo the front communication, the coverage communication. It's just coach Hamp in your ear.”

Nasir Wyatt’s Versatility:

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Nas is a tremendous pass rusher, but he's developed immensely in terms of the run game as well, and known multiple spots. We're multiple defense. I think anyone can watch our tape last year and look that we have different packages and all that. But I think what coach Hamp is very aware of is getting our best 11 on the field and utilizing players for their strengths. So, we'll find opportunities to utilize Nas' strengths and go from there.”

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