Oregon and Iowa Defenses Surging in Top-5 Rankings
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 7-1, going 4-1 in Big Ten conference play, and have been one of the most dominant teams in college football. One of the biggest reasons for Oregon’s success this season is the team’s defense.
Oregon coach Dan Laning and the Ducks are coming off their second bye week ahead of their final stretch of games this season. Despite coming off a bye, Oregon’s defense ranks No. 4 in the nation following the week 10 matchups, per ESPN.
ESPN ranks defenses by measuring their stop rate percentage and points per drive. With that, the Oregon Ducks are No. 4 with a stop rate of 78.2 percent and allowing 1.22 points per drive.
Top 5 Defenses After Week 10
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- San Diego State Aztecs
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Oregon Ducks
- Iowa Hawkeyes
The most notable aspect of the defense rankings following week 10 of the season is that Oregon’s No. 4 ranking is just above the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Ducks and Hawkeyes will face off in a crucial Big Ten matchup in week 11.
The Hawkeyes' stop rate is 77.6 percent, and Iowa is allowing 1.20 points per drive. Per ESPN’s updated rankings, Oregon’s defense has a slight edge over Iowa’s ahead of their matchup. The matchup on Nov. 8 will likely be physical and could be won in the trenches.
Oregon’s Dominant Defense
The Oregon Ducks’ defense has been dominant all season under defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Oregon’s defense comes out strong each week, quickly setting the tone for the game.
Oregon averages just 4.0 points allowed in the first half of games. As a whole, the Ducks are allowing just 13.5 points per game and have allowed their opponents into the red zone just 13 times through nine games.
The Ducks lead the nation in several categories, notably while defending the pass. The Ducks rank No. 1 in the FBS for opponent completion percentage (50.8), total passing yards (997), and passing yards per game (124.6). Oregon can shut down the pass early, forcing teams to run the ball against a physical front seven.
While the defense may not rank as high while defending the run, Lupoi’s team is still notable, especially against the Big Ten conference. The Ducks rank No. 7 in the Big Ten and No. 30 for rushing yards per game (114.75). The team has allowed just 12 total touchdowns this season.
Oregon’s Playmakers Critical For Ducks’ Success
One of the biggest boosts for Oregon entering this season was retaining linebacker Bryce Boettcher. He makes an impact on every play, and his return for another season is a big reason why the Ducks have a dominant defense.
Boettcher leads the team with 63 total tackles, one pass defended, one interception, and one forced fumble. His 63 total tackles are notable, factoring in that the team’s No. 2 player in total tackles is Aaron Flowers with 38. Flowers also has two forced fumbles and an interception.
The defense has recorded nine total interceptions, three of which were returned for a touchdown. Linebacker Jerry Mixon leads the team with two interceptions.
The defense totals 13 sacks, with linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei leading the team with four. Linebacker Teitum Tuioti is close behind with 3.5. The defense has playmakers giving it all as the team pushes for a national title this year.
Defense To Play Pivotal Role Closing Out The Season And Beyond
The Oregon Ducks have four games remaining in the regular season. Standing at a 7-1 record with two ranked opponents on the schedule, the Ducks could be in must-win territory to make a College Football Playoff appearance.
The Ducks' defense will face some tough offenses, including the No. 20 USC Trojans, who have an explosive team. If Oregon can close out the season with the defense maintaining dominance, the Ducks can enter the postseason with momentum.
The defense will then face the top teams in the postseason as Oregon seeks its first national title. Having a defense that can keep up with the top teams, such as likely the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, will be critical to winning a championship.