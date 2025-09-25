How John Mateer's Injury Changes Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Heisman Odds
The Oregon Ducks have rolled through their first four games of the season. Oregon has outscored opponents 203-37 in that stretch, going over 40 points on three separate occasions. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has been incredibly successful in his first four outings as a starter for Oregon, going 71/95 on completions while throwing 11 touchdowns, one interception, and 962 yards through the air.
The Ducks have sent their last two quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix, to New York for as Heisman Trophy finalists. While neither quarterback would go on to win the Heisman, Dante Moore is now in a position where he could become the second Ducks quarterback to lift the trophy in December (Marcus Mariota, 2014.)
Injury To Oklahoma Quarterback John Mateer Gives Moore Boost In Odds
According to BetMGM, Moore is currently slotted with +1000 odds to win the Heisman. A hand injury to former Heisman favorite and Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer means he will miss a few weeks in the season, which has given Moore’s chances a massive boost.
Before news that Mateer may miss one month with the injury, Moore had +1300 odds.
A massive boost to Moore’s odds could be coming after the conclusion of the Oregon-Penn State game if Moore plays well and the Ducks win. Jumping over Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be difficult as Mendoza has +650 odds, but if Moore plays well, he could possibly tie Mendoza at +650.
Dante Moore Only Trails Fernando Mendoza In Heisman Odds
Moore has the second-best chance to win the Heisman Trophy according to BetMGM, only trailing Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza has had an excellent start to his first season with the Hoosiers, throwing for 14 touchdowns and no interceptions while accumulating 975 yards through the air. Mendoza and Moore will have the opportunity to face off against one another in October when the Ducks welcome Indiana to Autzen Stadium.
MORE: James Franklin’s Eye-Opening Quotes About Oregon From 41-Minute Penn State Presser
MORE: How Oregon's Uniforms vs. Penn State Show Contrast Between Two Programs
MORE: Early Score Prediction For Oregon vs. Penn State Might Surprise Some
Just behind Moore is Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who has +1200 odds to win the Heisman after opening up with +2000 odds before the season. Beck has not been as impressive as Mendoza or Moore in the early stages of the season, throwing for only seven touchdowns while tossing three interceptions.
Moore Could Bounce Drew Allar From Heisman Conversation
Moore has the opportunity to potentially bounce Penn State quarterback Drew Allar from the Heisman conversation if Moore plays well and the Ducks win. Allar is currently slated with +3000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy after opening up at BetMGM with +1300 odds.
Moore will play against three of the top 17 Heisman Trophy hopefuls this season with Fernando Mendoza, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. Moore will get two of those matchups in the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.