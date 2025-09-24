Deep Dive Into Penn State's Drew Allar Reveals Inconsistencies Before Oregon Game
With one of the biggest tests so far of the Oregon Ducks football program around the corner, college football fans might seek to study up on both the Ducks and Penn State before their White Out show down at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27.
This game is rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship game, where the Ducks beat the Nittany Lions 45-37 to earn their first ever Big Ten title in their inaugural Big Ten season.
One of the athletes who faced Oregon in Indianapolis last year that is returning to take the field again against the Ducks is starting quarterback Drew Allar. The senior is known for his strong arm and his aggressive approach in pushing the offense downfield through the air.
What Drew is Allar-bout
It's important to note that Allar, though reliable in regular contests, has a 5-7 record against ranked opponents with a touchdown to interception rating during those ranked games of 3 to 4.
This season, Allar is inconsistent in the passing game. Opening up the season against the Nevada Wolfpack, Allar finished with an impressive 84.6% completion rating. Against FIU (57.6%) and Villanova (55.2%), Allar's consistency took a nose dive, with Allar's latest showing at home against Villanova producing his first interception of the season.
With Penn State's 3-0 record, it can be easy to overlook Allar's overthinking in the pocket leading to missed targets. Against FIU and Villanova, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton's double-headed rushing attack (both also returning from the previous season) continued to boost Penn State's offense when Allar failed in accuracy.
However, when looking at Allar's passing percentage through Penn State's first three contests, Allar's accuracy is best in his short and middle yardage throws to the right, whereas the Penn State starter strays away from throwing up the middle. For the Ducks, this may not spell well for their secondary, as Oregon's top talent typically lie in the center field (safety Dillon Thieneman, inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and inside linebacker Jerry Mixon).
Allar's arm strength ensures a quick ball going to an outside target, meaning the Ducks either need to present a strong front seven in the pass rush or rely on their cornerback corps to break up Allar's targets to the exterior of the field.
Comparing to 2024 Big Ten Championship
Allar's numbers from the 2024 season more accurately flesh out his talent under center. In fact, his worst passing accuracy of the 2024 season came against the Ducks in the Big Ten Championship (51.3%) and only got better in the post season.
Looking at 2024 as a whole, Allar's completion percentage was above 70% for seven of Penn State's sixteen games. Last season, the then junior threw 24 touchdowns and racked up 3,327 yards in the passing game.
On the ground game, Allar is capable of using his legs when pressured. In 2024, Allar picked up six touchdowns and 302 yards off 96 opportunities, meaning the Penn State leader isn't shy leaving the pocket.
Against Oregon for the Big Ten title, Allar did make critical mistakes such as two interception passes in the second and fourth quarter (one mid yardage and one long yardage), but he did pick up a touchdown and 54 yards off five rushing attempts and three passing touchdowns with 226 yards slinging the ball.
Make no mistake, Allar's hustle to get down the field, coupled with his legs, and Penn State's deep tight end room and transfer portal additions at receiver make the Nittany Lion quarterback equipped to take on the Ducks.
What The Experts Say
A recent poll by ESPN's Pete Thamel interviewing 25 NFL executives and scouts revealed that Allar currently has two votes for the first quarterback taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. Allar was amongst talent like South Carolina's La'Norris Sellers (eight votes), LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (seven votes), and Miami's Carson Beck (three votes). Allar only sat above one other quarterback in the voting: Texas' Arch Manning (one vote).
Right now, in an increasingly competitive 2026 quarterback draft class, Allar has the opportunity to raise his stock by putting in a consistent performance against the No. 6 ranked team in the nation. Cleaning up missed passes in big games is a must for Allar, as accuracy on the field is crucial with a hungry Oregon secondary filled with veteran talent.
What Dan Lanning Had to Say About Allar
Oregon coach Dan Lanning also spoke in his weekly pregame press conference about hyping up the secondary to take advantage of Allar's long passes.
"Ball production is something we always emphasize, right?" Lanning said. "But you know, it's important to be sound at the same time. You can't take, you know, crazy risks and not put yourself in position to make plays. But yeah, when the balls in the air, we want to be all attacking. We've done that well so far this season."
The Impact of the Penn State White Out
It's important to remember that not only are the Ducks traveling to an East Coast time zone to take on the Nittany Lions in enemy territory, but they'll also be playing Penn State during one of the most iconic game themes in college football: Penn State's "white out."
"Tremendous challenge. Tremendous opportunity. Obviously, we need this place rockin'. We need to have a distinct home field advantage, we always do. I'm expecting this to be an environment like no one has ever seen," Franklin said.
"We played in good environments before they described it as it's a good one, right?" Lanning said. "And that's part of what makes college football fun, is it's, it's a real one to get to get to go play, and like, we've got a great atmosphere here. It's been an asset for us. I'm sure they're counting on it being an asset for them. But again, play the game, not the occasion."
In the past ten years, Penn State has only lost three times during a white out game. Half of their wins came against ranked teams, all of their losses came from ranked teams.
Weirdly enough, all three losses in the past ten years for Penn State during their white out games involved the opposing team wearing all white uniforms. But, don't think an all-white uniform superstition is rock solid, as Penn State's 2005 white out win came against the Buckeyes as they wore all white.