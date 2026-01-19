Jordan Seaton's LSU Plans Change Ahead of Oregon Transfer Portal Visit

The visit itinerary has changed for former Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who is the top offensive tackle available in the transfer portal.

After traveling to visit the Miami Hurricanes and Mississippi State, Seaton visited the LSU Tigers and is expected to head to Eugene for a visit to the Oregon Ducks, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Visit Itinerary Changes For Jordan Seaton

Multiple reports indicate Jordan Seaton is expected to be in Oregon on Monday, but LSU appears to have been pushing for a longer visit... potentially to delay the Eugene trip or secure a commitment to the Tigers. The timing is critical, as Tuesday is the final day to register for spring semester classes at LSU.

Seaton's LSU itinerary stretched through Monday, including a private dinner on Monday night but that dinner has been cancelled, per Locked on LSU reporter Matt Moscona.

The cancelled dinner indicates that a trip to Eugene is on the horizon. It's possible Oregon will be the final visit for Seaton before he makes his decision.

The No. 1 remaining player in the transfer portal, Seaton would be a huge get for Oregon and coach Dan Lanning. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle led all linemen with a 91.4 pass block grade per PFF in 2025. He started in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 where he earned Freshman All-America honors.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

LSU has the No. 6-ranked transfer class, according to On3, as LSU coach Lane Kiffin builds his roster with a massive 37 incoming transfers.

Oregon's incoming transfer class has reached 14 players with 30 players transferring out. The Ducks' class currently is ranked No. 26 in the country. The deadline has passed so no more players can enter the portal.

Oregon's Transfer Portal Class

-Quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska)

-Wide receiver Iverson Hooks (UAB)

-Tight end Andrew Olesh (Penn State)

-TE/DE Markus Dixon (Clemson)

-Offensive lineman Michael Bennett (Yale)

-Defensive lineman D'antre Robinson (North Carolina)

-Defensive lineman Jerome Simmons (Lousiana Monroe)

-EDGE Bleu Dantzler (Oregon State)

-Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State)

-Safety Koi Perich (Minnesota)

-Safety Carl Williams IV (Baylor)

-Punter Bailey Ettridge (Nevada)

-Kicker Keaton Emmett (Nevada)

-Long snapper RJ Todd (Western Michigan)



Colorado was reportedly working to keep Seaton in Boulder, but he officially entered the portal before it closed on Friday. Still, a return to the Buffaloes could be on the table, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders would not be obligated to hold his roster spot.

The star offensive tackle has two more seasons of eligibility.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With key starters Isaiah World, Alex Harkey, and Emmanuel Pregnon all leaving, Oregon faces a major overhaul along the offensive line. Center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu and quarterback Dante Moore opted to return instead of entering the NFL Draft, but the Ducks are clearly eyeing Jordan Seaton to step in at left tackle and help anchor the rebuilt line.

Moore made his goals clear as he decided to come back to Oregon instead of declare for the 2026 NFL Draft... and maybe those goals are something Seaton is interested in as well.

"The year didn't end the way it wanted to end.... I'll be coming back to Oregon for one more year and be able to play for the Oregon Ducks and, of course, reach our goal of being national champions," Moore said.

The Ducks defense looks to again be dominant with the return of defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei all coming back for 2026 despite high NFL Draft stocks.

Now, the Ducks need a talented left tackle.

