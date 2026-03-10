Oregon's Most Underrated Player At Each Offensive Position
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks have a lot of talent at the top of their offensive depth chart. Players like quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Evan Stewart will be leading the way for the Ducks this upcoming fall, but it's the unsung heroes who could make the difference between a good or great season.
Here is the most underrated player at each position on the Ducks' offense.
Quarterback: Dante Moore
It's hard to list one of the top returning players in the country as an underrated quarterback, but on the Ducks' roster, that's what Dante Moore is.
He is considered to be underrated because he has the highest opportunity for growth. Moore's floor is already high, but he has the chance to raise it with a successful 2026 season. If all goes to plan for Moore, he will be in consideration to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
Running Back: Dierre Hill Jr.
After a breakout freshman season with Oregon, Dierre Hill Jr. is set to split time with Jordon Davison in the backfield as both players broke out onto the scene as true freshmen last year. This offseason will be big for Hill because he will look to prove himself as the lead back in a less-crowded running back room than years prior.
Hill is talented enough to work himself into the upper echelon of running backs in the Big Ten.
Wide Receiver: Iverson Hooks
A UAB transfer, Iverson Hooks is the lone wide receiver to make his way to Oregon this offseason. Hooks has a legitmate chance to win a starting gig this offseason, but he will have to battle with Jeremiah McClellan in the slot for snaps.
Hooks was one of the top wide receivers in the Group of Five, producing 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. If he is able to bring that kind of production to Oregon, he will undoubtedly play a big part in the Ducks' offense next season.
Tight End: Kendre Harrison
The lone freshman on the list, Kendre Harrison signed to Oregon as apart of their 2026 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 34 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.
Harrison comes to Oregon with big expectations, but is buried underneath Jamari Johnson and Andrew Olesh on the depth chart. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has shown in the past he isn't afraid of giving significant snaps to a true freshman. If Harrison proves his worth during spring and summer practices, he could quickly find himself on the field sooner than later.
Offensive Line: Michael Bennett
Fighting for a starting spot this offseason is Yale transfer Michael Bennett.
Bennett is the most underrated offensive lineman on the Ducks because of his prior experience. He served as a multi-year starter at Yale and could provide serious relief as Lanning and offensive line coach A'lique Terry look to retool the offensive line. He also offers positional versatility that will be key for the Ducks.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.