What Jordan Seaton's Transfer Portal Decision Means for Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have been involved in a notable transfer portal recruiting battle since being eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

But unfortunately, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and staff will have to stomach another major loss.

Colorado Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton Picks LSU Over Oregon

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado offensive tackle transfer Jordan Seaton, arguably the best player still available in the portal, announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers on Friday night, picking new head coach Lane Kiffin despite major interest from Oregon and the Miami Hurricanes.

Seaton played two years at Colorado under Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and will now be joining another head coach that is certainly no stranger to making headlines.

Seaton will now be a major piece of LSU's roster during Kiffin's first season with the program and will be a star offensive tackle for new Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt. The West Linn, Oregon, native transferred to LSU earlier this month despite some early reported interest from the Ducks.

What Jordan Seaton's Decision Means for Oregon Ducks

The Ducks will now have to regroup and turn their attention elsewhere in the portal, though most of the impactful additions have already been made.

On the bright side, Oregon can now better distribute its NIL money across the roster instead of funneling a large chuck toward Seaton. With Phil Knight backing the program, the Ducks would have been able to afford Seaton with ease, but this could now allow other players to receive more than they otherwise would within Oregon's NIL budget.

Oregon's focus on the offensive line now turns to some unproven names, as the Ducks are saying goodbye to stallworths like Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon.

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu made it clear as he walked off the field at the Peach Bowl after the blowout loss to the Indiana Hoosiers that he would be back for another season. He now fixes to be one of the go-to leaders on the Oregon offense, joining quarterback Dante Moore who also announced his return to the program.

Oregon Has Landed Talented Players From Transfer Portal

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While landing Seaton certainly would have been a massive win for the Ducks, Oregon's current portal class is nothing to scoff at.

Oregon has addressed both sides of the ball with some elite talent, some of which have already been playing in the Big Ten.

Headlining Oregon's portal class is Minnesota safety Koi Perich, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola and UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks.

Other notable additions include Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett, Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh, North Carolina defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson, Oregon State edge rusher Bleu Dantzler, ULM defensive lineman Jerome Simmons, Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. and Clemson defensive end Markus Dixon.

