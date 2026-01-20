Another Change For Jordan Seaton's LSU Plans As Oregon Waits For Transfer Visit

The LSU Tigers visit continues to change for former Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton. The Oregon Ducks are waiting on a visit from the top offensive tackle available in the transfer portal.

After traveling to visit the Miami Hurricanes and Mississippi State, Seaton visited the LSU Tigers and is expected to head to Eugene for a visit to the Oregon Ducks, per ESPN's Pete Thamel... However, there has been some shifts in the original plan that are raising some questions.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another Change For Jordan Seaton's LSU Plans As Oregon Waits

Seaton was supposed to leave LSU on Monday for Eugene per multiple reports but according to his social media, was still in Baton Rouge on Monday night. The Tigers are pushing hard for his commitment ahead of the final day to register for spring semester classes at LSU, which is Tuesday, Jan. 20.

This news comes after a report from Locked on LSU that Seaton was going to skip a Monday private dinner at LSU so he could visit the Oregon Ducks. Instead, Seaton decided to stay on his LSU visit. LSU had been pushing for a longer visit... potentially to delay the Eugene trip or secure a commitment to the Tigers.

This brings up a few questions. Is a trip to Eugene on the horizon? Will Oregon will be the final visit for Seaton before he makes his decision?

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The No. 1 remaining player in the transfer portal, Seaton would be a huge get for Oregon and coach Dan Lanning. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle led all linemen with a 91.4 pass block grade per PFF in 2025. Injuries limited Seaton to just nine games in Colorado’s 2025 season, but he still made a significant impact. He logged 541 snaps while allowing only five pressures, one sack, and no quarterback hits.

He started in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 where he earned Freshman All-America honors.

How Jordan Seaton Would Fit With Oregon

The Washington D.C. native is has two more seasons of eligibility but has a rising NFL Draft stock for the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Ducks would be a great fit for Seaton, as Oregon became an immediate College Football Playoff-contender when quarterback Dante Moore decided to return to Eugene instead of declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton could protect Moore's blind side as the Ducks look to rebuild their offensive line that lost key starters and hope to become a fourth-straight Joe Moore Award finalist unit.

With Isaiah World, Alex Harkey, Emmanuel Pregnon, Matthew Bedford and Charlie Pickard all gone, Oregon faces a major overhaul along the offensive line. Good news is center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu opted to return instead of entering the NFL Draft, but the Ducks are clearly eyeing Seaton to step in at left tackle and help anchor the rebuilt line. Oregon has a lot of depth at offensive line for next season but lacks experience - something Seaton could provide.

If Seaton is looking for a National Championship contender, the Ducks are a great option.

Moore made his goals clear as he decided to come back to Oregon... and maybe those goals are something Seaton is interested in as well.

"The year didn't end the way it wanted to end.... I'll be coming back to Oregon for one more year and be able to play for the Oregon Ducks and, of course, reach our goal of being national champions," Moore said.

If Seaton is looking for a program with a proven track record of developing NFL talent, Oregon is a solid choice. Seaton is widely viewed as a future first-round pick. In the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon broke its program record for NFL Draft selections in a single year with 10, including an offensive lineman - Josh Conerly Jr. - picked in the first round to the Washington Commanders.

Oregon's Transfer Portal Class

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's incoming transfer class has reached 14 players with 30 players transferring out. The Ducks' class currently is ranked No. 26 in the country. The deadline has passed so no more players can enter the portal.

-Quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska)

-Wide receiver Iverson Hooks (UAB)

-Tight end Andrew Olesh (Penn State)

-TE/DE Markus Dixon (Clemson)

-Offensive lineman Michael Bennett (Yale)

-Defensive lineman D'antre Robinson (North Carolina)

-Defensive lineman Jerome Simmons (Lousiana Monroe)

-EDGE Bleu Dantzler (Oregon State)

-Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State)

-Safety Koi Perich (Minnesota)

-Safety Carl Williams IV (Baylor)

-Punter Bailey Ettridge (Nevada)

-Kicker Keaton Emmett (Nevada)

-Long snapper RJ Todd (Western Michigan)



LSU has the No. 6-ranked transfer class, according to On3, as LSU coach Lane Kiffin builds his roster with a massive 37 incoming transfers.

