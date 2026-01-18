What Jordan Seaton's Visits Could Mean For Transfer Portal Decision

Former Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton instantly became one of the top transfers available upon entering the portal, and his recent visits indicate his value at left tackle. After traveling to Miami and Mississippi, Seaton is set to visit to the LSU Tigers and Oregon Ducks, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Jordan Seaton's Transfer Portal Recruitment

He has plenty of suitors in the transfer portal as Oregon's biggest competition for Seaton appears to be LSU and Miami, at the moment. The Tigers have the No. 1-ranked transfer class, according to 247Sports, as LSU coach Lane Kiffin builds his roster. Despite having 37 incoming transfers, Seaton is a player that LSU, or any program, makes room for.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oregon fans are aware of Miami coach Mario Cristobal and his emphasis on the offensive line, and the Hurricanes could offer the development that Seaton is looking for. While NIL almost certainly played a role in Seaton's decision to leave the Buffaloes, the star offensive tackle only has one more season to solidify himself as an NFL Draft prospect.

Colorado was reportedly working to keep Seaton in Boulder, but he officially entered the portal before it closed on Friday. Still, a return to the Buffaloes could be on the table, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders would not be obligated to hold his roster spot.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are replacing a majority of the offensive line with starting tackles Isaiah World and Alex Harkey as well as left guard Emmanuel Pregnon all out of eligibility. Ducks center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu made the same decision as quarterback Dante Moore to forgo the NFL Draft and return to school, and Oregon appears interested in investing in Seaton at left tackle.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have some offensive linemen on the roster like Fox Crader and Gernorris Wilson that they could turn to, but Seaton is widely considered a first-round talent. Lanning and offensive line coach A'lique Terry have landed starting offensive tackles in the portal in back-to-back years. Will they make it a third with Seaton?

Jordan Seaton's NIL Profile

Seaton's name, image, and likeness (NIL) valuation is $1.7 million according to On3, although he likely earns more as a top transfer at a premium position. His NIL valuation is not an exact figure for his earnings at Colorado but an estimate of Seaton's value. During his time with the Buffaloes, Seaton signed NIL deals with Raising Cane's and Beats by Dre.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He is the highest-ranked offensive lineman in On3's NIL rankings as the No. 28 college football player overall. A majority of the players ranked above Seaton are quarterbacks, including Oregon's Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola.

The Ducks have wide receiver Evan Stewart as well as the entire starting defensive line (Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington), and landing Seaton could give Oregon an argument for the most talented roster in 2026.

