Ranking Oregon's Top Transfer Portal Additions

While the Ducks' biggest win so far this offseason has been Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s decision to return to Eugene for the 2026 season, Ducks coach Dan Lanning has picked up several key pieces in the transfer portal.

Oregon has a total of seven incoming transfers, with 28 outgoing players entering the transfer portal, some of whom have already committed to new schools. With the transfer portal window set to close on Friday, here’s a breakdown of the best transfers that the Ducks have added to their roster.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1: Koi Perich, Minnesota Defensive Back

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lanning struck gold with the acquisition of former Purdue Boilermakers transfer defensive back Dillon Thieneman last offseason, and the Ducks hope to have done the same with Koi Perich from the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

In his two seasons as Minnesota’s defensive back, Perich collected 128 total tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles, as one of the leading defenders on the Golden Gophers defense.

With Oregon set to return key players at all levels of the defense, Perich’s addition is a valuable one for the Ducks, especially with Thieneman, off to the 2026 NFL Draft.

No. 2: Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Quarterback

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

While he will play backup to Dante Moore next season, Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola has the chance to develop into a star and play to his full potential, something he was unable to do with the Cornhuskers. While Raiola was a very efficient starting quarterback in his two seasons with the Cornhuskers, he did show flaws, especially against Big Ten competition.

A fresh start under Lanning and learning for a season under Moore could be what Raiola needs to develop his skills and, most importantly, maturity as a quarterback before potentially becoming the full-time starter for Oregon in 2027.

In his two seasons with the Cornhuskers, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Turnovers are a fatal flaw that Raiola aims to improve on at Oregon.

No. 3: Iverson Hooks, UAB Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen safety Maxwell Williams (22) tackles UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hook (0) on a punt return during the third quarter at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks arrives in Eugene, joining a talented group of offensive returners for the 2026 season. Hooks is a massive addition for Oregon’s high-powered offense next season and gives Moore another reliable option at wide receiver.

As UAB’s top leading receiver, Hooks, in four seasons with the Blazers, recorded 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past season for Hooks was his best with UAB, as he led the Blazers in receiving, finishing fifth in the American Conference, totalling 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns.

Now with the Ducks, Hooks looks to build his case as one of the top options on Oregon’s offense as he joins a wide receiver room that features Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and Evan Stewart. Not to mention the arrival of other top offensive recruits, a part of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class that is ranked No. 3 in the country, per 247Sports.

No. 4: Andrew Olesh, Penn State Tight End

Despite the loss of star Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL Draft after he announced his decision to declare on Tuesday, the Ducks’ tight end group remains strong for the 2026 season. The commitment of Penn State freshman tight end Andrew Olesh is a reason for fans to remain faithful in the Ducks' tight end group.

While Olesh didn’t receive playing time for the Nittany Lions in his freshman season, him being rated as a talented recruit out of high school gives Oregon hope at tight end entering the 2026 season.

Olesh is rated as a four-star recruit out of Southern Lehigh High School in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, and ranked as the No. 3 overall tight end in the 2025 recruiting class. Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson and incoming four-star recruit Kendre Harrison will join Olesh as part of the tight end group for the Ducks.

