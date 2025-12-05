Justin Herbert’s Injury Plan Shows the Oregon Mindset That Drives Him

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture in his left hand, but the former Oregon Ducks star is attempting to play through the injury in order to return in time for the Chargers' Monday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Thankfully for Herbert, the injury is in his non-throwing hand, making his speedy return from surgery more feasible.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Herbert spoke to the media on Thursday, explaining some of his recovery process as he prepares to potentially play against Philadelphia.

"Just getting the swelling down. That's been the most important thing the past couple days of getting back, acclimated, getting it moving, and doing everything I can to be out there."

Justin Herbert's Toughness Revealed During His Oregon Days

Oregon's Justin Herbert celebrates with fans at Autzen Stadium after a win over Arizona State in 2016. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Herbert has dealth with injuries his entire career, dating back to his time in Eugene, Oregon. In his sophomore season with the Ducks in 2017, Herbert broke is collarbone in October and returned to the team in mid-November. Oregon's 2017 team only won one game without Herbert before he returned and helped win the Ducks' final two regular season games and become bowl eligible.

Including Oregon's loss to Boise State in the Las Vegas bowl, Herbert threw six touchdowns in the three games after his injury. He also continued to use his legs as a weapon in the running game, rushing for two more touchdowns after his collarbone injury.

By Herbert's senior year, he led the Ducks to a win in the 2020 Rose Bowl over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Los Angeles Chargers' Plan for Justin Herbert's Hand Injury

While speaking to the media in the week leading up to the Chargers' matchup with Philadelphia, Herbert was asked if he has any experience playing in an NFL game without receiving any reps the week before.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and quarterback Trey Lance (5) walk on the field before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I have. A few times where I haven't taken reps throughout the week. It's not ideal, and it's definitely difficult in this league, but if that's the case and coach feels like I'll give the best shot for the team, then I trust his decision," said Herbert.

Fans might remember that Herbert was thrown into the starting role unexpectedly after former Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung only hours before kickoff in 2020, Herbert's rookie season in Los Angeles. Still, that situation differs from Herbert being injured himself and a limited participant in practice.

In typical Herbert fashion, the Chargers quarterback seems focused on the moment and helping his team pick up a win against Philadelphia while fighting for positioning in the AFC playoff race.

"The plan is to prepare as if I'm going to play and see how the next couple of days goes," Herbert said. "Do everything I can to be out there for the team and the guys out there."

