Top Running Back Recruit Kameron Battle Discusses Oregon Ducks Offer, Visit Plans

Running back recruit Kameron Battle from the class of 2028 has been one of the more productive high school athletes in his class, as he has started to gain more and more attention following his sophomore season with Carrollwood Day High School from Tampa, Florida.

Battle wrapped up his sophomore season, which was his best season yet, as he finished the season with 2036 yards and 25 touchdowns, which follows behind his freshman season, which he finished with under 300 total yards. While he is only entering his junior season, the talented recruit will be with the high school program for the fourth season, as he played with Carrollwood Day during his 8th-grade season.

Battle has already earned a ton of offers, bringing his total to nearly 35. One of his more recent offers is from the Oregon Ducks program. A program that the prospect has spoken highly of. Following the Florida athlete's offer, he caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's reporter Caleb Sisk to exclusively detail his recruiting standpoint.

The talented prospect first detailed that he will be taking a visit to Eugene from the state of Florida.

"I plan on visiting in the summer, and I can’t wait," Battle said.

Battle then would talk about his offer, which is one of his newest achievements throughout his recruitment, which is still young at this time.

"What it means to be offered by the Ducks is a huge blessing. Being a fan of Bucky Irving (former Oregon Ducks running back) and Noah Whittington (Oregon Ducks running back), running backs like those are just so great to watch," Battle said.

Battle holds the coaching staff to a high standard, as this is something that will contribute to his decision. The Florida high school athlete discussed his thoughts on Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning.

"Dan Lanning is one of my favorite coaches. Just watching him from afar seems like he loves his players and pushes them to their highest potential on and off the field," Battle said.

Thinking of a program like Oregon can lead to many different thoughts, as when the talented prospect thinks of the Ducks, he thinks of the legacy they have created thanks to many successful seasons.

"When I think of the Ducks, I think of a prestigious program at a high level and compete because of the guys they have produced over the years."

The Ducks are being considered heavily, but what standpoint is the talented recruit at when it comes to the offers he has received? He detailed more in the conversation.

"Offers like the one from Oregon are definitely the highest up there, but I’m taking all my school choices into consideration and am blessed to be in this position," Battle said.

The talented prospect has already started to become a target for the coaching staff. He knows this because of a message that was relayed to him following an offer from Oregon Ducks running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples.

"Coach Samples offered and he said we gotta get you out of Florida," Battle said.

The Ducks recently landed a commit from four-star running back CaDarius McMiller in the class of 2027, but Oregon is clearly interested in adding more rushers to the program. Will Battle join the fold in 2028?