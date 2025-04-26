Why Oregon Ducks Jeffrey Bassa Is Perfect Fit For Kansas City Chiefs: NFL Draft
EUGENE- With the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs added a proven leader to its defense by selecting Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.
Bassa was a key piece of the Ducks’ success in 2024. His ability to make plays across the field and lead by example makes him an appealing choice for any team looking to strengthen its defensive core.
After the selection, Oregon coach Dan Lanning sent a message for Bassa.
"Let's go Jeff!!! #ChiefsKingdom you got a Green Dot guy that will come ready to work everyday. Can't wait to see what you do," Lanning posted onto social media.
As the No. 156 pick, Bassa's contract will be worth $4,612,876 over four years, according to Spotrac.com.
He was an outspoken leader on an Oregon team that went on to win a Big Ten Championship, achieve an undefeated regular season, and knock out powerhouse programs like Ohio State and Penn State.
“He's a true leader,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “He wants to attack his game. He doesn't want you to tell him all the things he's great at, he wants to be coached. He coaches the guys around him. He demands excellence.”
As a senior, Bassa played in all 14 games for the Ducks, making 13 starts at inside linebacker. He finished fifth on the team with 54 total tackles, including 23 solo stops, while adding 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
After the season, Bassa was one of just six Ducks who traveled to the Senior Bowl. He joined offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., wide receiver Tez Johnson, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, and tight end Terrance Ferguson to showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts and coaches.
Bassa was also one of 12 Ducks invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which provided yet another opportunity to boost his draft stock.
The Utah native arrived at Oregon as a 4-star recruit in the 2021 class. He was originally recruited as a safety and made the switch to linebacker in 2022. After the switch, Bassa developed into one of the most dominant linebackers in the Pac-12 and Big Ten Conferences.
His performances throughout his junior and senior seasons helped him earn second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024.
In his final season, he was on the watch list for many prestigious awards including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award, and the Lombardi Award.
For a team like Kansas City, looking for a dependable and versatile defender, Bassa brings leadership, experience, and a mindset built for success at the next level.
“I want to be that guy who people can rely on and depend on for the call or the situation,” said Bassa.