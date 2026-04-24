Why Kenyon Sadiq's Departure Won't Hurt Oregon As Much as You Think

The New York Jets drafted tight end Kenyon Sadiq with the No. 16 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. What does this mean for the Oregon Ducks?

In Eugene they call him 'Sadiq The Freak' and in NFL circles he earned the nickname 'Touchdown King.' However you frame it, the Ducks are losing a major on-field talent and a true team player in Sadiq. The Jets and quarterback Geno Smith are getting a versatile tight end who shows up big in the most crucial moments and Ducks fans can't wait to cheer Sadiq on on Sundays.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now comes the question: who fills his void and becomes the go-to tight end for quarterback Dante Moore this fall?

Oregon's Tight Ends After Kenyon Sadiq Drafted

The loss of Sadiq to the NFL is softened by the presence of redshirt junior Jamari Johnson, who brings an eye-catching physical profile at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds along with valuable veteran experience.

However, Johnson is not the only tight end to be excited about in a position group that has quietly become one of the most dominant in college football since coach Dan Lanning took over.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other returners include redshirt junior Markus Dixon, redshirt sophomore Torrence Williams and redshirt sophomore A.J. Pugliano. The rest of the tight end position looks very different in 2026. Key additions include: freshman Kendre Harrison, freshman Dayton Raiola and redshirt freshman Andrew Olesh.

Johnson is expected to get the lion's share of reps but it will be all eyes on which Ducks step up behind him. Excitement is high for Harrison and Olesh, who both were five-star recruits.

Jamari Johnson Breakout Season Loading

Good news is, while Sadiq made himself a name nationally in 2025, Johnson quietly put together an excellent season. Johnson totaled just 50 yards fewer than Sadiq last season, but the most impressive part is that he did it with 19 fewer catches.

Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies dan lanning rivalry college football playoff dante moore jamari johnson kenyon sadiq | oregon ducks on si darby winter

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amranthus, Sadiq highlighted that the Ducks are in good hands with Johnson.

“I think he catches the ball really well - which is huge, especially for a guy his size. If he can catch the ball in space, make people miss and be productive - I think that's huge. That's what makes him unique: being kind of nimble for his size, being able to catch the ball high pointed, lay out for the ball. Those things make him a pretty unique player," Sadiq said.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, Johnson emerged as one of Oregon's most dependable offensive weapons. The All-Big Ten honorable mention played in all 15 games and made 10 starts, finishing with 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns while helping the Ducks reach the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Replacing Sadiq's production is one challenge. Replacing his command of the position and leadership in the locker room is another.

After hearing Lanning's comments about Johnson, it's clear that he's improved his grasp of the playbook and has taken strides to becoming a leader.

Per Lanning, Johnson is emerging as a leader in the tight ends room, to the point where he is now coaching younger players through assignments and making sure everyone is lined up correctly. He also added that Johnson's understanding of Oregon's offense is "night and day" compared to when he first arrived in Eugene.

“Night and day to when he got here, and that speaks to his dedication and the work that coach Smith, coach Mehringer and those guys have done as far as getting him up to speed. I think that's a room that's always had a level of accountability," Lanning said after Oregon's 12th spring practice.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Sadiq enters his next chapter in his football journey, the Ducks will have to move on as well. It's a busy weekend for Oregon has former Ducks learn their new NFL teams and current Ducks get to put on a show at the annual spring football game.

The spring game kicks off at 1 p.m. on April 25 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Lanning will be traveling back from Idaho with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. The two coaches flew out to be with Sadiq, his friends and family for the first night of the draft. They celebrated as he got the call from the Jets and made Ducks history.

Sadiq became the second tight end in program history to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, joining Russ Francis, also the No. 16 overall pick back in 1975, as the only Oregon tight ends to be drafted in the first round. The Ducks also have had at least one first-round pick in each of the last seven NFL Drafts.

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