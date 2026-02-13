Why Kendre Harrison's Jersey Number Reveal Should Excite Oregon Fans
In this story:
Entering the 2026 season, the Oregon Ducks are set to see the arrival of several talented recruits who look to make an immediate impact on the team’s national championship goals. Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 overall, per 247Sports, with the only team ahead of them being one of their fiercest rivals, the USC Trojans.
There are several recruits for Oregon fans to be excited about entering the 2026 season, one of which is tight end recruit Kendre Harrison, out of Reidsville High School in North Carolina. Harrison is rated as a four-star recruit and is the No. 3 overall player in the state of North Carolina, per 247Sports.
On Wednesday, the future Ducks tight end took to his Instagram to announce his jersey number for Oregon. Harrison will rep No. 18 as his jersey number, which also belonged to former Oregon star tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Harrison aims to have the same impact as Sadiq during his college career with the Ducks, which included being named Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a finalist for the Mackey Award in 2025. Sadiq totaled 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns during three seasons with the Ducks.
Kendre Harrison Joins a Talented Oregon Offense
In addition to several top returners at the wide receiver and running back positions, Harrison is set to join a tight end room that features top returner Jamari Johnson. After transferring from the Louisville Cardinals, Johnson had a memorable first season for the Ducks, recording 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns, which included stepping up in the absence of key offensive players due to injury.
MORE: Dan Lanning's Biggest Weakness Might Actually Be His Biggest Strength
MORE: Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Dillon Mitchell Opens Up About Oregon Ducks Offer
MORE: Two Oregon Recruits Who Could Shine as Freshmen For the Ducks
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Oregon also brings in Penn State transfer tight end Andrew Olesh to add depth to the position group. Olesh, a native of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, is a former four-star tight end, per 247Sports. With the addition of Olesh and Harrison, along with the return of Johnson, having three talented tight ends is massive to what is already expected to be one of the top offenses in the country next season.
Drew Mehringer's Impact On Harrison and Ducks Tight Ends
Following the departure of former offensive coordinator Will Stein to become the new coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, Drew Mehringer is set to take over as OC for Oregon next season.
While Stein’s playcalling provided a massive boost to the performance of Oregon’s offense the last three seasons, Duck fans are optimistic that with the amount of talent they have returning and have added this offseason, they can still be one of the most explosive offenses in the country in 2026 under Mehringer’s leadership.
As a former tight ends coach for the Ducks, Mehringer will find creative ways to have Harrison involved in Oregon’s offense throughout his freshman season, along with Johnson and Olesh.
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.