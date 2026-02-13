Why Kendre Harrison's Jersey Number Reveal Should Excite Oregon Fans

Entering the 2026 season, the Oregon Ducks are set to see the arrival of several talented recruits who look to make an immediate impact on the team’s national championship goals. Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 overall, per 247Sports, with the only team ahead of them being one of their fiercest rivals, the USC Trojans.

There are several recruits for Oregon fans to be excited about entering the 2026 season, one of which is tight end recruit Kendre Harrison, out of Reidsville High School in North Carolina. Harrison is rated as a four-star recruit and is the No. 3 overall player in the state of North Carolina, per 247Sports.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the future Ducks tight end took to his Instagram to announce his jersey number for Oregon. Harrison will rep No. 18 as his jersey number, which also belonged to former Oregon star tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

TE Kendre Harrison will wear #18 for the Ducks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/RfyO1bDupO — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) February 11, 2026

Harrison aims to have the same impact as Sadiq during his college career with the Ducks, which included being named Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a finalist for the Mackey Award in 2025. Sadiq totaled 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns during three seasons with the Ducks.

Kendre Harrison Joins a Talented Oregon Offense

In addition to several top returners at the wide receiver and running back positions, Harrison is set to join a tight end room that features top returner Jamari Johnson. After transferring from the Louisville Cardinals, Johnson had a memorable first season for the Ducks, recording 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns, which included stepping up in the absence of key offensive players due to injury.

MORE: Dan Lanning's Biggest Weakness Might Actually Be His Biggest Strength

MORE: Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Dillon Mitchell Opens Up About Oregon Ducks Offer

MORE: Two Oregon Recruits Who Could Shine as Freshmen For the Ducks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon also brings in Penn State transfer tight end Andrew Olesh to add depth to the position group. Olesh, a native of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, is a former four-star tight end, per 247Sports. With the addition of Olesh and Harrison, along with the return of Johnson, having three talented tight ends is massive to what is already expected to be one of the top offenses in the country next season.

Drew Mehringer's Impact On Harrison and Ducks Tight Ends

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following the departure of former offensive coordinator Will Stein to become the new coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, Drew Mehringer is set to take over as OC for Oregon next season.

While Stein’s playcalling provided a massive boost to the performance of Oregon’s offense the last three seasons, Duck fans are optimistic that with the amount of talent they have returning and have added this offseason, they can still be one of the most explosive offenses in the country in 2026 under Mehringer’s leadership.

As a former tight ends coach for the Ducks, Mehringer will find creative ways to have Harrison involved in Oregon’s offense throughout his freshman season, along with Johnson and Olesh.