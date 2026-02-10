Oregon Tight End Room Gets Massive Revamp With Underrated Additions

The Oregon Ducks had one of the best tight end rooms in the country last season with Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson leading the way. Over the offseason, the Ducks’s tight end group underwent a massive shakeup and will look a bit different next season.

Sadiq is expected to hear his name among the first few rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft and the team lost multiple players to transfers. Despite the losses, Oregon coach Dan Lanning made some big offseason moves to revamp the position group and prop them up for success in 2026.

Returnee leading the way

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after a touchdown from Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite losing Sadiq, the Ducks were able to retain Johnson in one of the biggest moves the program made this offseason. Johnson finished the year as the Ducks’ fourth-leading receiver and recorded 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

Johnson has the opportunity to be one of the best if not the best tight end in the country in 2026. He’s a superb athlete for the position and his size at 6-5, 257 pounds makes him a mismatch for most opposing defensive backs.

Underrated offseason additions

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most underrated additions Oregon made over the offseason was signing Penn State tight end transfer Andrew Olesh. He was ranked as the No. 32 tight end in the transfer portal according to 247Sports’ rankings.

Olesh could fill Johnson's former role and still be uber-productive for the Ducks.

The Ducks also signed five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. He is ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the country and will have an opportunity to compete with Olesh for meaningful snaps.

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jalen Brewster's Oregon Timeline Amid Texas Tech Uncertainty

MORE: Oregon Ducks Add Their Next Potential Walk-On Great

MORE: Top-10 Oregon Players With Highest NIL Valuation Signal A New Era

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The transfer portal gives and takes

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Roger Saleapaga (83) celebrates with fans after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Oregon lost four tight ends to the transfer portal this offseason.

Despite having Sadiq and Johnson lead the unit statistically, Roger Saleapaga had a minor role in the Ducks’ offense. He had three catches for 26 yards in 2025. Ranked as the No. 17 tight end in the transfer portal according to 247Sports’ rankings, Saleapaga is the highest ranked among the four Oregon tight ends to enter the transfer portal. He signed to BYU.

Zach Grace and Kade Caton played sparingly during their time with the Ducks. Although listed as a tight end, Grace was lined up in the backfield as a fullback more often than not. Caton played in a special teams role.

Both players successfully landed on their feet after entering the transfer portal. Interestingly enough, they signed to programs whose head coaches are in their first year with the program.

Grace signed to LSU and joined Lane Kiffin for his inaugural season with the Tigers. Caton signed to USF to join Brian Hartline in his first year as a head coach.

Vander Ploog was seen as potentially the future of the position for Oregon after he flipped from Washington to the Ducks late in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He redshirted this past season and entered the portal. Ploog signed to NC State.