What Dan Lanning Said About Five-Star Recruits Jalen Lott, Kendre Harrison
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing to host the No. 12-seeded James Madison Dukes in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Before Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks learned their fate in the CFP, however, Lanning and his staff signed one of the top recruiting classes in school history.
In particular, five-star wide receiver recruit Jalen Lott has Oregon fans particularly excited. The Ducks nearly landed five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. over Ohio State, but pairing Lott with current Oregon freshman Dakorien Moore is still a highly-anticipated pairing for the Ducks' offense.
Lott signed with Oregon on Thursday, Dec. 4, and the talented recruit is set to bring breakaway speed to Eugene. His highlight tape shows his ability to pick up yards after the catch and make defenders miss. He also played defensive back for his high school film, showing off his ball skills and overall coordination.
What Dan Lanning Said About Jalen Lott, Kendre Harrison
During his CFP selection press conference, Lanning was also asked about Lott as well as five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. Both Lott and Harrison signed on Thursday, and as a result, Lanning could not talk about either recruit during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday.
“Certainly, want to focus on the playoff game, but we were able to add some elite players. And those are two guys that are certainly worthy of that discussion. You watch what they've done for their teams, what they were able to create with their high school teams. Kendre's a guy I got to see in person play. Set school records there for touchdowns. Obviously, a huge target in the red area, but also a guy that can carry the ball. He does a lot of different stuff,” Lanning said.
“And then same thing for Jalen. He's a guy that got multiple touches, speed, I think everyone recognized his catch radius, his ability. It just shows up consistently on film. And certainly, a guy that has a lot of versatility for his team. We're hoping to carry that over here to Oregon.”
The Ducks' offense is known for relying on multiple playmakers including Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq, so Lott and Harrison should make an impact at Oregon sooner than later. Additionally, Lanning has continually mentioned his program's strength in numbers, and the Ducks continue to build depth through high-quality recruiting classes.
Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class
The Early Signing Period ended on Friday, and Oregon signed five five-star recruits, per On3's rankings:
- Immanuel Iheanacho, five-star offensive lineman
- Kendre Harrison, five-star tight end
- Jett Washington, five-star safety
- Jalen Lott, five-star wide receiver
- Anthony "Tank" Jones, five-star edge rusher
In addition to the five-star talents, the Ducks' class features four other recruits inside On3's top-100 rankings like four-star defensive back Davon Benjamin and four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.
Joining Lott as Oregon's wide receiver recruits are four-star Messiah Hampton and three-star Hudson Lewis. Former class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Gatlin Bair also signed with the Ducks during the Early Signing Period, giving Oregon some much-needed depth at the position. At quarterback, Lanning and company are bringing in four-star prospect Bryson Beaver.
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.