What Dan Lanning Said About Five-Star Recruits Jalen Lott, Kendre Harrison

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing to host the No. 12-seeded James Madison Dukes in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Before Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks learned their fate in the CFP, however, Lanning and his staff signed one of the top recruiting classes in school history.

In particular, five-star wide receiver recruit Jalen Lott has Oregon fans particularly excited. The Ducks nearly landed five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. over Ohio State, but pairing Lott with current Oregon freshman Dakorien Moore is still a highly-anticipated pairing for the Ducks' offense.

Lott signed with Oregon on Thursday, Dec. 4, and the talented recruit is set to bring breakaway speed to Eugene. His highlight tape shows his ability to pick up yards after the catch and make defenders miss. He also played defensive back for his high school film, showing off his ball skills and overall coordination.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Dan Lanning Said About Jalen Lott, Kendre Harrison

During his CFP selection press conference, Lanning was also asked about Lott as well as five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. Both Lott and Harrison signed on Thursday, and as a result, Lanning could not talk about either recruit during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday.

“Certainly, want to focus on the playoff game, but we were able to add some elite players. And those are two guys that are certainly worthy of that discussion. You watch what they've done for their teams, what they were able to create with their high school teams. Kendre's a guy I got to see in person play. Set school records there for touchdowns. Obviously, a huge target in the red area, but also a guy that can carry the ball. He does a lot of different stuff,” Lanning said.

“And then same thing for Jalen. He's a guy that got multiple touches, speed, I think everyone recognized his catch radius, his ability. It just shows up consistently on film. And certainly, a guy that has a lot of versatility for his team. We're hoping to carry that over here to Oregon.”

Touchdown Frisco Panther Creek. Panthers strike first in the second half on this @GraylynFry touchdown pass to @JLott2026! @PCHSfriscoFB leads Celina 21-14 with 8:44 remaining in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/7gwB0a54J0 — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) September 27, 2025

The Ducks' offense is known for relying on multiple playmakers including Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq, so Lott and Harrison should make an impact at Oregon sooner than later. Additionally, Lanning has continually mentioned his program's strength in numbers, and the Ducks continue to build depth through high-quality recruiting classes.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class

The Early Signing Period ended on Friday, and Oregon signed five five-star recruits, per On3's rankings:



Immanuel Iheanacho, five-star offensive lineman

Kendre Harrison, five-star tight end

Jett Washington, five-star safety

Jalen Lott, five-star wide receiver

Anthony "Tank" Jones, five-star edge rusher

In addition to the five-star talents, the Ducks' class features four other recruits inside On3's top-100 rankings like four-star defensive back Davon Benjamin and four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.

Oaks Christian's Davon Benjamin breaks free from St. Bonaventure's Kaden Glover during the second quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over visiting St. Bonaventure Friday at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joining Lott as Oregon's wide receiver recruits are four-star Messiah Hampton and three-star Hudson Lewis. Former class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Gatlin Bair also signed with the Ducks during the Early Signing Period, giving Oregon some much-needed depth at the position. At quarterback, Lanning and company are bringing in four-star prospect Bryson Beaver.