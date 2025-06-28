Ducks Digest

Kenny Pickett 'Favorite' To Win Cleveland Browns' Starting Job Over Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

Is Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett the favorite to win the starting job over rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders? The Browns chose Gabriel, former Oregon Ducks passer, and Sanders, former Colorado Buffaloes star, in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Charlie Viehl

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, left, Dillon Gabriel, center, and Joe Flacco warm up during a practice at the Browns training facility May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, left, Dillon Gabriel, center, and Joe Flacco warm up during a practice at the Browns training facility May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the bigger storylines of the NFL offseason revolves around the Cleveland Browns quarterback room and who will be named the starter. The Browns drafted rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, former Oregon Ducks star, and Shedeur Sanders, former Colorado Buffaloes passer, while also having Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster.

Who is the favorite to win the starting job and lead Cleveland's offense in 2025? ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo believes Pickett is most likely to get the nod from Browns coach Kevin Stefanski:

"I think Kenny Pickett starts week one right now. I do," said Rizzo.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rizzo also proceeded to make hypothetical betting lines for all four of Cleveland's quarterbacks on ESPN Cleveland's radio show.

Kenny Pickett at 3-1 odds

Joe Flacco at 5-1 odds

Dillon Gabriel at 10-1 odds

Shedeur Sanders at 50-1 odds

Is Gabriel that far ahead of his fellow rookie, Sanders? The Browns did select the former Duck in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 50 draft picks before Cleveland selected Sanders in the fifth round. Still, the distance between Gabriel and Sanders appears to be substantial, according to Rizzo.

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction

MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin

On the other hand, the competition between Flacco and Pickett could be a rather tight one. Pickett was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft before he was traded to Philadelphia and eventually traded to Cleveland after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Flacco, a Super Bowl champion and MVP, is by far the most experienced quarterback in the Browns' current competition. However, will experience be enough to win the job over Cleveland's younger batch of signal-callers?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Gabriel had a prolific college career, and he transferred to Oregon before the 2024 season to play his final year of college football with the Ducks. In his lone season leading the Oregon Ducks, Gabriel posted career highs in passing yards and completion percentage, and he finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Gabriel led Oregon to an undefeated regular season, earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. However, the season quickly ended for Gabriel and the Ducks in the CFP Quarterfinals with a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025,
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the 2025 NFL Draft class, Gabriel was the fifth quarterback selected, following Cam Ward (No. 1 overall, Tennessee Titans), Jaxson Dart (No. 25 overall, New York Giants), Tyler Shough (No. 40 overall, New Orleans Saints), and Jalen Milroe (No. 92 overall, Seattle Seahawks). Sanders was the next quarterback taken off the board as Cleveland traded up to draft the former Colorado star.

The Browns will play their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8, and they'll begin the 2025 regular season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football