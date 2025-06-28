Kenny Pickett 'Favorite' To Win Cleveland Browns' Starting Job Over Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
One of the bigger storylines of the NFL offseason revolves around the Cleveland Browns quarterback room and who will be named the starter. The Browns drafted rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, former Oregon Ducks star, and Shedeur Sanders, former Colorado Buffaloes passer, while also having Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster.
Who is the favorite to win the starting job and lead Cleveland's offense in 2025? ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo believes Pickett is most likely to get the nod from Browns coach Kevin Stefanski:
"I think Kenny Pickett starts week one right now. I do," said Rizzo.
Rizzo also proceeded to make hypothetical betting lines for all four of Cleveland's quarterbacks on ESPN Cleveland's radio show.
Kenny Pickett at 3-1 odds
Joe Flacco at 5-1 odds
Dillon Gabriel at 10-1 odds
Shedeur Sanders at 50-1 odds
Is Gabriel that far ahead of his fellow rookie, Sanders? The Browns did select the former Duck in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 50 draft picks before Cleveland selected Sanders in the fifth round. Still, the distance between Gabriel and Sanders appears to be substantial, according to Rizzo.
On the other hand, the competition between Flacco and Pickett could be a rather tight one. Pickett was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft before he was traded to Philadelphia and eventually traded to Cleveland after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Flacco, a Super Bowl champion and MVP, is by far the most experienced quarterback in the Browns' current competition. However, will experience be enough to win the job over Cleveland's younger batch of signal-callers?
Gabriel had a prolific college career, and he transferred to Oregon before the 2024 season to play his final year of college football with the Ducks. In his lone season leading the Oregon Ducks, Gabriel posted career highs in passing yards and completion percentage, and he finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.
Gabriel led Oregon to an undefeated regular season, earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. However, the season quickly ended for Gabriel and the Ducks in the CFP Quarterfinals with a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.
In the 2025 NFL Draft class, Gabriel was the fifth quarterback selected, following Cam Ward (No. 1 overall, Tennessee Titans), Jaxson Dart (No. 25 overall, New York Giants), Tyler Shough (No. 40 overall, New Orleans Saints), and Jalen Milroe (No. 92 overall, Seattle Seahawks). Sanders was the next quarterback taken off the board as Cleveland traded up to draft the former Colorado star.
The Browns will play their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8, and they'll begin the 2025 regular season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.