Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Top Contenders To Start At Quarterback?
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and veteran Kenny Pickett are named as the two quarterbacks that are leading for the starting job, per an NFL insider from a source inside the building. Where does that leave fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco in the four-man competition?
The former Oregon Ducks star Gabriel is entrenched in one of the most interesting NFL storylines and position competitions this offseason. With an incredible amount of media coverage, Gabriel's personality and skills have shined through, similarly to his domination as a Duck.
"I was told by somebody in the building, who is not a player, that it is really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel," said former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh on the Nightcap show.
Gabriel did receive the most reps during Cleveland's minicamp, often with the first team. However, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski has reiterated not too look too deep into that. Either way, reps certainly come at a premium, as four quarterbacks look to show their best. The more reps and practice Gabriel can get, the better, as he looks to learn a new offensive system, playbook and transition to the NFL.
Sanders has also excelled during the NFL offseason. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur was once projected as a first-round draft pick but fell to the fifth round and has handled the scrutiny with grace. During five open practices, Shedeur went 41-for-53 (77.4 percent) with nine touchdowns and one interception.
Practice statistics don't hold a ton of weight but Gabriel went 48 of 83 passing for eight touchdowns and no interceptions, according to ESPN Cleveland.
Having two rookies in a quarterback competition is certainly must-see TV. Plus, Flacco and Pickett add in the experience factor to make a unique scenario for Stefanski as he sorts through the crowded room.
NFL training camp is rapidly approaching, which will be paramount for Gabriel to climb the depth chart. Rookies report to Browns training camp on July 18 and veterans report on July 22. Cleveland's first practice available to fans begins on Friday, July 25.
The Browns have been impressed with Gabriel for awhile, selecting the Heisman Trophy finalist with a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2024 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year led the Ducks to an undefeated regular season and a win in the Big Ten Championship.
In 2024 at Oregon, Gabriel started all 14 games while going 326 of 447 passing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added seven touchdowns on the ground.
Will one of the quarterbacks be traded or cut? Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry is open to keeping all four quarterbacks on the roster, "if they play well enough," according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.
Gabriel has the chance to make the case for the starting role, and according to some, might already have a leg up. Gabriel might not start Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the competition is worth monitoring for Ducks fans who hope to cheer on their former quarterback on Sundays.
Cleveland's preseason games will be a good chance to watch Gabriel in action. The Browns begin their three-game exhibition slate on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.