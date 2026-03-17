Kenyon Sadiq Doesn't Hold Back On False Narrative Before NFL Draft

NFL Draft prospect Kenyon Sadiq is shutting down the narrative that he isn't a willing blocker. Sadiq participated in Oregon's Pro Day and set the story straight ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq Shuts Down False Narrative

Sadiq is a projected first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He made history at the NFL Combine but questions about his willingness to block still linger.

"Anyone that says I'm not a willing blocker obviously doesn't watch any film. There's a lot of people on Twitter and stuff like that," Sadiq said. "There is definitely room for improvement. But no, I definitely still think I'm one, if not the best blocking tight end in the class."

The film and numbers do speak for themselves. Sadiq was trusted in pass protection on more than 10 percent of his passing snaps and did not allow a single pressure for quarterback Dante Moore.

Check out the many highlights of Sadiq blocking below.

Kenyon Sadiq blocking pic.twitter.com/sJnknsTCxS — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 19, 2026

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His physical ability jumps off the page. Sadiq made history by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end. Sadiq’s 43.5-inch vertical jump also ties for the second-best ever by a tight end. In the broad jump, Sadiq recorded a jump of 11-1, the third-best ever by a tight end.

"Yeah, that was definitely a goal," Sadiq continued. "I didn't want to put it out there because I want any expectations - to hit that 4.3. So as soon as I saw 4.4 twice in a row, man, I was pretty bummed out. But the official 4.3, man, I was really happy. So that was my goal."

Sadiq even earned the label as top-5 most versatile prospects by PFF. In 2025, Sadiq spent the majority of his time in the slot but also logged 30.5 percent of his snaps in-line and another 12.8 percent out wide, giving Oregon a true chess piece they could deploy anywhere.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and reporter Bri Amaranthus

At just 21 years old, his blend of speed and explosion at 241 pounds truly rare. Sadiq's NFL draft stock is continually rising and he addressed how the meetings have been going with teams.

"It's been really good, meetings with (NFL teams) have been really good. Coach Lanning played a huge role in that, getting me prepared mentally, concepts and scheme wise. At my position, the role I play is being able to know everything - I think is huge," Sadiq said.

Sadiq plans to stay around to Eugene to train for the next month or so, heading up to the draft, while traveling for NFL team visits. He doesn't plan on attending the NFL Draft in Philadelphia and prefers to be home with family.

Sadiq is projected to be drafted in the first round, with many draft analysts connecting him to the Kansas City Chiefs (pick No. 9), Philadelphia Eagles (pick No. 23) and the Los Angeles Rams (pick No. 13.)

If Sadiq is selected in the first round for the 2026 NFL Draft, he will become the first Oregon tight end to do so since former Oregon Duck Russ Francis was selected at No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Sadiq is emerging as a potential top pick with much thanks to his versatility, production, record-setting NFL combine performance and NFL-ready size.

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The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23–25, 2026.

Kenyon Sadiq's Oregon Legacy Speaks Volumes

Sadiq put together a historic 2025 season at Oregon, setting the program’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 51. He also tied for the second-most touchdown catches in a season by a Ducks tight end with eight and finished with 560 receiving yards, the fourth-highest total in program history at the position.

His performance earned him recognition as the first Oregon player to be named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

His eight touchdowns were the most by a FBS tight end in 2025. Sadiq's leadership and maturity helped the Ducks in a College Football Playoff run to the Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

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