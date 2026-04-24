Kenyon Sadiq Extends Impressive NFL Draft Record For Oregon Ducks

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 16th pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets didn't just select the fastest tight end in NFL Combine history to pair with newly aquired veteran Geno Smith, they are adding a player who looks as NFL ready as they come in Sadiq.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In fact, the Oregon to NFL pipeline has never been stronger and Sadiq is the newest example of the recent trend that has amplified since Ducks coach Dan Lanning took over in Eugene.

Oregon's First Round NFL Draft Picks

Oregon now has eight first-round selections in the last seven years, extending a program-record streak. Sadiq follows:

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | oregon ducks on si darby winter

- Josh Conerly (2025) to Washington Commanders

- Derrick Harmon (2025) to Pittsburgh Steelers

- Bo Nix (2024) to Denver Broncos

- Christian Gonzalez (2023) to New England Patriots

- Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022) to New York Giants

- Penei Sewell (2021) to Detriot Lions

- Justin Herbert (2020) to Los Angeles Chargers

Sadiq is the 25th first-round pick in program history, and he gives Oregon 13 first-round selections since 2013 and 15 since 2000.

Sadiq also became the second tight end in program history to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night when he was selected by the Jets.

Oregon could see multiple Ducks get drafted in the first round with safety Dillon Thieneman also a potential first round pick. Thieneman is in attendance at the draft in Pittsburgh and brought to Oregon coaches with him.

Dan Lanning And The NFL Draft

The Ducks and Lanning are sending players to the league at a record rate, literally. In 2025, Oregon broke the program record for the most draft picks, sending ten players to the NFL. The year before that, Oregon also set the program record, sending eight players to the NFL via the draft.

There have been 24 Ducks drafted to the NFL in the three drafts since Lanning took over at Oregon.

Lanning and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer traveled to be with Sadiq in Idaho with his friends and family on the first night of the draft. Sadiq told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus he planned to invite them and wanted it to be a calm evening, maybe even with some games. It's notable that they made the trip as Lanning and his staff is still in Oregon spring football but they were able to show up for Sadiq.

Lanning also traveled to Alabama to be with Nix's friends and family in 2024 as he got the draft call from the Broncos and said he can't wait to celebrate the 2026 NFL Draftees.

Oregon's Bo Nix and coach Dan Lanning embrace before the game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Yeah, try to be a part of as much of that as possible," Lanning said. "We're sitting in a unique situation where we have a lot of guys, they're gonna probably hear their name called that first day, which is exciting for this program. It's a credit to them and the work that they put in. It's a big weekend to celebrate guys chasing their dreams and reaching those opportunities, and we're grateful."

Oregon could see as many as 8-9 players drafted in 2026. More Ducks waiting to get the call are: Emmanuel Pregnon, Bryce Boettcher, Malik Benson, Isaiah World ,Jadon Canady, Noah Whittington, Alex Harkey.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher competes in the 40-yard dash during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft could have again broke the program-record of players drafted but Oregon saw many players elect to return to Eugene for another Ducks season.

The Ducks returning include quarterback Dante Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei all coming back for 2026 despite high NFL Draft stocks.

The underrated effect of the NFL pipeline is on recruiting and the transfer portal. As the Duck pipeline to the pros grows, as does the confidence around the country that Oregon develops NFL-ready athletes.

“We're building something and we're getting better and better each year. It speaks to our players, the work that they put in," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus last season. "And then the aspirations, every guy dreams of getting the opportunity to play in the NFL. But I think it says if you come to Oregon, you got a real shot at doing it.”

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