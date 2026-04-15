List of Every Oregon First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

Oregon Ducks players have filled NFL Draft boards over the past 10 to 20 years. That doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. There are multiple Ducks projected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon’s First Round NFL Draft Picks

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) high five fans following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been 25 Oregon players all-time to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft dating back to 1955. As the 2026 NFL Draft nears, it appears that at least two Ducks could be joining this list.

Mike Renner of CBS Sports revealed his most recent three-round 2026 mock draft. He has Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq going No. 14 overall to the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dillon Thieneman going No. 18 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. If this were to happen, Sadiq and Thieneman would become the 26th and 27th Ducks to be first round draft picks.

Here is every Oregon Duck to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft with the year they were selected and the position they played.

1955

George Shaw, Quarterback

1968

Jim Smith, Defensive Back

1972

Ahmad Rashad, Wide Receiver

Tom Drougas, Tackle

1975

Russ Francis, Tight End

1976

Mario Clark, Defensive Back

1984

Gary Zimmerman, Tackle

1987

Chris Miller, Quarterback

1996

Alex Molden, Defensive Back

1999

Akili Smith, Quarterback

Nov 5, 2000; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Akili Smith (11) scrambles with the ball during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. The Ravens beat the Bengals27-2. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

2002

Joey Harrington, Quarterback

2006

Haloti Ngata, Defensive Tackle

2008

Jonathan Stewart, Running Back

2013

Dion Jordan, Defensive End

Kyle Long, Guard

2015

Marcus Mariota, Quarterback

Arik Armstead, Defensive Tackle

2016

DeForest Buckner

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

2020

Justin Herbert, Quarterback

2021

Penei Sewell, Offensive Lineman

2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Defensive End

2023

Christian Gonzalez, Defensive Back

2024

Bo Nix, Quarterback

2025

Derrick Harmon, Defensive Tackle

Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Lineman

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) runs on to the field before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What stands out the most from this list is the increase of early Oregon draft picks since the 2000's. 12 of Oregon's 25 first round picks have been from the past 13 years. Their first 13 first round picks were taken in the time span from 1955-2008. This is a reflection of how much Oregon football has been on the rise.

If a Duck gets picked in the first round in this year's draft, that will be seven straight NFL Drafts with at least one Oregon player being selected in the first round. This draft success goes further than just the opening round.

In 2025, Oregon set a program record for most players selected in a single draft with 10. The previous program record was set in 2024 with eight players drafted. There have been a total of 254 Ducks drafted into the NFL all-time.

Oregon's high level of recruiting has directly correlated to the increase in draft selections. The Ducks consistently have been towards the top of recruiting rankings, especially in recent years under coach Dan Lanning. Per On3's recruiting, Oregon has been ranked top four in the country when it comes to incoming class rankings in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

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