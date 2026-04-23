Dillon Thieneman Has One Key Oregon Tie To Dallas Cowboys

Safety Dillon Thieneman has an Oregon Ducks coach connection that is fueling the NFL Draft hype to the Dallas Cowboys. The intriguing connection comes via Oregon's former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who could end up playing an indirect role in where the Oregon star lands on draft night.

The Cowboys had a representative in Eugene for Oregon's Pro Day and now owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones' team has been connected to Thieneman via multiple mock drafts, including a most recent one from ESPN that has Dallas selecting Thieneman with the No. 12 overall pick. The Cowboys have another first round selections at No. 20.

Oregon Ducks College Football Big Ten Dillon Thieneman nfl draft transfer dan lanning dallas cowboys tosh lupoi derrick ansley | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon Ducks Coach Connection to Dallas Cowboys

The connection traces back to Alabama Crimson Tide and flows through Oregon and now Dallas. Lupoi, who coached Thieneman at Oregon before getting hired as the head coach at Cal, worked with current Cowboys defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley while the two coached for Nick Saban at Alabama.

Ansley coached Alabama’s defensive backs from 2016 to 2017 while Lupoi was serving as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connections throughout the NFL Draft process are key and this one is notable. That shared history could matter if Dallas is looking for insight on Thieneman. Lupoi has repeatedly praised Thieneman during his dominance in Eugene, and there may not be many coaches in football who know his strengths better.

If Ansley trusts Lupoi’s evaluation, the Cowboys could view Thieneman as more than just another talented safety on the board.

During an appearance on The Joel Klatt Show, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah made a bold statement about that connection.

"That's why I've been saying I think Thieneman could be the 12th pick in the draft," Jeremiah said.

There are plenty more Oregon-Dallas connections too, highlighted by another unique situation. Former Oregon wide receivers coach Junior Adams left Eugene to become the Cowboys' receivers coach in 2025. Of course, Adams could easily reach anyone at the Oregon program with questions about potential NFL talent. He gives Dallas deep familiarity with the Ducks program and its players.

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Cowboys in 2025. In 2026, Dallas again signed Holden to a futures/reserves deal, guaranteeing their rights remain in Dallas up to and sometimes through training camp and the preseason.

Potential First-Round Pick Dillon Thieneman

Oregon was the clear choice for Thieneman after he left Purdue Boilermakers. If he now turns that transfer decision into a top 12 selection, it sends a strong message to future recruits and transfers that Oregon can help maximize their NFL future in a very short amount of time.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It also matters for the Ducks because it reinforces Oregon’s growing reputation as a pipeline to the NFL. If Thieneman becomes a first round pick after only one season in Eugene, it gives coach Dan Lanning and his staff another powerful example to use in recruiting and the transfer portal.

Plus, the Ducks have another potential first round draft pick in tight end Kenyon Sadiq and maybe offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, too. Oregon has had multiple first-round selections in the same year four times in program history (2025, 2015, 2013, 1972). The Ducks have impressed with seven first-round selections in the last six years... and Thieneman could be next.

At the NFL Combine, Thieneman shined athletically with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical jump at 6 feet and 201 pounds. He caught the attention of NFL teams like the Cowboys who have huge holes to fill in the secondary.

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his lone season with the Ducks, Thieneman quickly became the heartbeat of Oregon’s secondary. The former Purdue transfer started all 15 games and helped lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff Semifinal while emerging as one of the best safeties in the country.

Thieneman earned first team All-Big Ten honors and was named a second team All-American by three major outlets after piling up 96 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

He saved his best football for the biggest moments, recording double digit tackles in three of Oregon’s final four games. According to Pro Football Focus, Thieneman posted a 91.0 defensive grade and a 91.1 coverage grade, both ranking second among all FBS safeties and among the very best marks in the nation regardless of position.

Lupoi's comments on Thieneman, back in August before the season even started, speak volumes.

“Dillon’s impressive. Thankful to have him. He’s a lead by action individual. He’s a detailed individual. He’s the essence of attacking details and if something is unclear or perhaps I haven’t coached it well enough or whatever it is, he’s going to ask, whether he’s calling you, texting you or ask you after practice or in between a drill and I love that about him,” Lupoi said.

Now, it will be all eyes on Pittsburgh, as Thieneman travels to be at the NFL Draft (bringing two Oregon coaches with him) to see where his next home is.

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