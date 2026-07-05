Three Key Traits Five-Star Oregon Receiver Recruit Xavier Sabb Brings to Eugene

The Oregon Ducks have already gotten off to a great start in the recruiting scene in the month of July. They have landed multiple commitments, including five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb.

Sabb is a prospect with plenty of quality traits, including these three things that will make him an elite-level high school prospect.

Ball Tracking

Cedar Grove senior Xavier Andujar (21) tackles Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb (1) during a game at SHI Stadium. Nov 30, 2025, Piscataway, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sabb is arguably the player with the best ball tracking in the Oregon Ducks class at the moment. Sabb continues to be a top player at the high school level when it comes to finding the ball in the air, as this is something that he does well on both offense as a wide receiver and defense as a safety. He has successfully brought the ball in during big moments on both sides and is likely only going to improve this trait over time as he becomes even more gifted with experience and gets used to his body.

This is a trait that will be needed when it comes to the college level for both sides of the field, which is great, as he could be a player who starts at one position and later switches to another one if it is needed down the line for the Ducks.

Change of Direction

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Glassboro (New Jersey) athlete Xavier Sabb watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The change of direction that Sabb possesses is one of a kind. He has been able to shed defenders with his double move from one direction to the other, which is something that has allowed him to create open space. He isn't the fastest player on the field at all times, although he is quick for his age and has solid speed. Solid route running is a great trait that Sabb possesses, but the change of direction is what makes his route running stand out the most.

Luckily for Sabb, a change of direction is a big deal for any success that a wide receiver needs in college, as the defenders he will play against are much better than the competition he currently faces in high school. If he were to play defense at any point in his career, he would also be elite thanks to his change of direction and ability to have his hips cooperate the way that they need to.

Patient

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A trait that many take for granted is a wide receiver's patience. While aggression is the typical nature for a game like football, Sabb has a tendency to remain calm and cool while being patient. He plays the game without thinking too much and isn't tense when he is moving. He lets the game come to him rather than forcing his hand in moments that he is asked to make a big play. This is something that he is seen applying to his game in major jump ball scenarios and when the ball is in his hands the most.

He also uses it on the defensive side of the ball, which has led to him making some major plays at the high school level. This is something that will be needed in college, as his calm demeanor will allow him to be a playmaker.

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