Three Key Traits Four-Star Oregon Ducks Recruit Tae Walden Jr. Adds

The Oregon Ducks have landed a total of 24 commits in the 2027 recruiting class thus far. This includes a newer commit in the class as of early July, four-star athlete recruit Tae Walden Jr. Walden Jr. is a Tennessee high school star from Collierville High School in Collierville, Tennessee.

Walden Jr. is a recruit with many quality traits on both offense and defense as a receiver and defensive back, although he is expected to be a defensive player in college. Here are three quality traits that are most notable in his game.

1. Break on Ball

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While there are multiple indicators that Walden Jr. will be a star at the next level, perhaps none are more of a positive than his break on the ball. Walden Jr. is a fantastic defender in zone coverage and is quick when it comes to his decision-making. Whatever decision he makes in the moment, he seems to do it at 110 percent. His speed and quick change of direction have allowed him to bring multiple passes down in his own hands rather than the wide receivers, along with swatting the others away.

He does multiple things well that are based on his ball break, which is the base of what makes him an elite prospect.

2. Baiting Quarterbacks

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning talks to the media. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When playing defensive back, it is important to have the mentality of a fisherman. When going to fish, it is important to set the bait so the fish will bite, as on the football field it is important to set the bait so a quarterback will bite as well. Walden Jr. has that mentality, as he will give a yard or two if that meant he could finish the play with the ball in his hands. There were multiple times in the 2025 high school season that he successfully accomplished baiting the opposing quarterback into an interception.

This is something that will be needed at the next level if he is going to see the field early for the Ducks. The Ducks are dominant on offense almost every season, which means the more takeaways the defense can get, the better the chances for the Ducks to win, thanks to their firepower on offense.

3. Stopping on a Dime

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the most important lower-body trait that the Ducks commit has is his ability to stop on a dime, not only on offense, but also on defense. When he is going up against a wide receiver who is on a breaking route, he doesn't give up much room more often than not. He is strong in his lower body, but the control he has is even better. He isn't going to be fooled and will be very reliable when it comes to his man coverage.

While he doesn't see the most elite route runners in high school, by the time he gets to college, he could be trusted to play man coverage against the elite route runners, even early in his career.

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