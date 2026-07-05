Oregon Coach Ross Douglas Turning Heads With Five-Star Recruits

The Oregon Ducks launched pre-Fourth of July fireworks in claiming new recruiting wins.

But once again, the Ducks stockpiled at a position that's grown popular in Eugene. Plus shows that Oregon, thanks to a key assistant under coach Dan Lanning, refuses to waver from being a wide receiver hotbed.

Ross Douglas' Success on the Recruiting Trail

Oregon Ducks Jeremiah McClellan Dan Lanning Dante Moore evan stewart iverson hooks gatlin bair dakorien moore nil injury | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

Oregon just won over five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb before the July holiday. He adds to a pre-Fourth of July lineup that includes four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. and five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp for the Ducks.

But Sabb rises as the biggest focus here, as Oregon once again leaned into wide receivers coach Ross Douglas for this one.

Douglas has surfaced as one of the nation's most aggressive recruiters when it comes to landing wide receivers. Few across the nation, even in SEC country, have produced the type of results he's delivered during the summer. Let alone in recent years when one pulls back the curtain on his efforts.

Run Ross Douglas is on With Oregon

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch

Here's who Lanning and Oregon's top wideout coach has pulled in during the 2027 recruiting cycle, including the impact of each move that became made:

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods High (Michigan): The five-star wideout made his decision in front of The Pat McAfee Show and energized Oregon fans in the process. Guerrant at the time became the fifth straight five-star wide receiver recruit to choose the Ducks. But the first five-star for the 2027 class and one who turned down Michigan to play for Oregon.

Malachi Garlington, Adrienne C. Nelson High (Happy Valley, Oregon): The three-star wide receiver Garlington was more than a local get for Douglas and Oregon. Garlington flipped from Washington State.

Xavier Sabb, Glassboro High (New Jersey): Sabb explodes from his releases and brings a second-gear on his runs. But his shiftiness likely won over the 26 programs that offered him including Oregon. He now forms a five-star trio with Guerrant and their five-star quarterback pledge Will Mencl.

Previous Ross Douglas Oregon wins on Recruiting Trail

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

The aforementioned wide receiver wins are really a short list of who Douglas has won over since taking over as wideouts coach. He replaced previous stout recruiter/wide receiver developer Junior Adams, who accepted a position with the Dallas Cowboys back in the 2025 offseason.

Here's who else Douglas won over during his transition:

Jalen Lott, Frisco Panther Creek High (Texas): This 2026 five-star wideout officially joins the Ducks this season as a prized true freshman. Douglas helped discover his track and field speed that translated onto the field in the Lone Star State.

Messiah Hampton, James Monroe High (Rochester, New York): Hampton comes in as a four-star for the 2026 class and a prized east coast find. He's another bringing burst and shiftiness over to Oregon.

Douglas clearly has shown that he doesn't stick to one type of wide receiver. The ones he's bringing in all bring a track background with a second gear attached to them. But post Adams, Douglas is keeping Oregon's impressive recruiting run alive at wide receiver. Which shows that any five-star wideout for the future likely will have Douglas aiming to swoop that prospect up.

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