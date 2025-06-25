Khyree Jackson Foundation Establishes Scholarship For Student Athletes At Alma Mater
The family of former Oregon Ducks and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson continues to keep his memory alive a year after his tragic death.
The Khyree Jackson Foundation announced that it’s offering a new scholarship to a graduating senior at his alma mater, Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School.
The foundation will award a $1,000 scholarship to a senior at the school in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, who is planning on attending either a junior college or a four-year college or university.
Shortly after being drafted by Minnesota with the No. 108 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jackson was killed in a car accident on July 6, 2024, at 24 years of age. He was with his high school teammates Anthony Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Hazel, who also died in the accident, when visiting his hometown of Upper Marlboro.
His parents, Ebony and Raymond Jackson, started his foundation in 2025 to honor Jackson’s legacy and impact the next generation of athletes.
“We’re fostering a culture of resilience and encouraging young people to embrace their journey, rise above challenges and make an impact in this world,” the Khyree Jackson Foundation website says.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell previously announced that the Minnesota franchise would donate $10,000 to the foundation.
The first scholarship that Jackson’s foundation offered was the Black Student Athlete Summit Scholarship, which went to Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. The scholarship covered registration and travel fees for students hoping to attend the Black Student Athlete Summit for career development sessions, financial literacy workshops and wellness activities.
“Representing Khyree is also representing the area where I’m from, Maryland,” Finney Jr. said. “Khyree Jackson was one of those football players who just represented a lot of how many chances you get in life and what you make of it.”
Jackson’s journey to the NFL was an untraditional one. After attending high school, he went to Arizona Western College instead of a Division I program. He ended up returning home and working at a supermarket deli.
In 2019, Jackson began attending Fort Scott Community College and became a top junior college defensive prospect. After his transfer season at East Mississippi College was cancelled due to COVID-19, Jackson ended up playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The cornerback finished his collegiate career with the Ducks after two seasons with Alabama. He recorded 34 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks in the 2023 season.
“I hope that every one of us can learn from his trials and tribulations to reach his goal, and it can help some of us reach those same goals,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said at Jackson’s candlelight vigil at Autzen Stadium. “I know that Khyree’s going to have that impact.”
Another way Jackson’s family has maintained his legacy through giving back was through the creation of a memorial locker, known as “Khyree’s Locker of Hope.” It’s aimed to provide athletic equipment and sports supplies to underserved youth.
Applications for the Khyree Jackson Memorial Scholarship are open until 11:59 p.m. on July 25. The website describes recipients as those who “demonstrate core values Khyree lived by and were key to his success: faith, determination, humility, perseverance, and authenticity.”