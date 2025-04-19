Ducks Digest

Parents Of Late Oregon Ducks' Khyree Jackson Start Non-Profit Foundation in His Honor

Khyree Jackson played cornerback for the Oregon Ducks in 2023 and was named to the First Team All-Pac-12 Conference. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft before his unexpected passing in July 2024.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Ebony and Raymond Jackson have launched the non-profit known as the Khyree Jackson Foundation to honor their late son. The former Oregon Ducks cornerback and No. 108 pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings tragically passed away in a car crash on July 6, 2024. He was just 24 years old.

The foundation will be providing opportunities for young athletes and students in underserved communities through their football camps, multiple scholarships, Khyree's Locker of Hope and national outreach.

"Khyree Jackson embodies a remarkable blend of humility and unwavering confidence. While a professional football career was always a dream, he approached every stage of his journey with enthusiasm, even while working in a local grocery store."

Khyree Jackson Foundation's website

"It's about making a difference and encouraging young people to embrace their journey and rise above challenges to make an impact in this world, just as Khyree (Jackson) did."

Ebony Jackson via Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings have a moment of silence for Khyree Jackson before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings have a moment of silence for Khyree Jackson before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Vikings wore 'KJ' helmet decals and lapel pins throughout the 2024 season in his honor. The team even left his locker completely untouched out of respect. Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell connected with the family when they came by to pick up Khyree's belongings during the offseason. O'Connell also spoke at Khyree's funeral about his work ethic and announced that the Minnesota organization would donate $10,000 to the foundation.

"The pins, the stickers on the helmets, that was really for everybody else, just to make sure they knew there was so much being felt in this building. Our connection to you guys as a family, your willingness during an incredibly difficult time to let us grieve along with you. Be so proud of the journey he had been on to get to this moment. And his teammates showed a relentless commitment to make him a part of what was a really special year for our team."

Kevin O'Connell to Jackson family

Oregon also wore helmet decals of two ducks flying during the 2024 campaign in honor of Jackson and tight end Spencer Webb. Webb passed away in a cliff-diving accident on July 13, 2022. He was only 22 years old. Both athletes embodied what coach Dan Lanning's football program stood for.

An decal in recognition of former Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson and tight end Spencer Webb adorns helmets
An decal in recognition of former Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson and tight end Spencer Webb adorns helmets during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Better known as Reeski by his family and friends, Jackson started his career with Fort Scott Community College in Kansas in 2019 before transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide for his 2021 and 2022 college football campaigns. In 2023, he finished with 34 total tackles, seven pass deflections, three interceptions, and two sacks during his lone season with the Ducks. Jackson was named to the First Team All-Pac-12 Conference for his efforts.

"God didn't give me all these skills to got to waste."

Khyree Jackson's motto

To learn more or donate about the non-profit, visit the Khyree Jackson Foundation.

