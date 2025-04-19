Parents Of Late Oregon Ducks' Khyree Jackson Start Non-Profit Foundation in His Honor
Ebony and Raymond Jackson have launched the non-profit known as the Khyree Jackson Foundation to honor their late son. The former Oregon Ducks cornerback and No. 108 pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings tragically passed away in a car crash on July 6, 2024. He was just 24 years old.
The foundation will be providing opportunities for young athletes and students in underserved communities through their football camps, multiple scholarships, Khyree's Locker of Hope and national outreach.
"Khyree Jackson embodies a remarkable blend of humility and unwavering confidence. While a professional football career was always a dream, he approached every stage of his journey with enthusiasm, even while working in a local grocery store."- Khyree Jackson Foundation's website
"It's about making a difference and encouraging young people to embrace their journey and rise above challenges to make an impact in this world, just as Khyree (Jackson) did."- Ebony Jackson via Minnesota Vikings
MORE: Dan Lanning EXCLUSIVE: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Toughest Road Games In Big Ten Slate
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Details Quarterback Dante Moore's 'Swagger' And 'Arm Talent'
The Vikings wore 'KJ' helmet decals and lapel pins throughout the 2024 season in his honor. The team even left his locker completely untouched out of respect. Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell connected with the family when they came by to pick up Khyree's belongings during the offseason. O'Connell also spoke at Khyree's funeral about his work ethic and announced that the Minnesota organization would donate $10,000 to the foundation.
"The pins, the stickers on the helmets, that was really for everybody else, just to make sure they knew there was so much being felt in this building. Our connection to you guys as a family, your willingness during an incredibly difficult time to let us grieve along with you. Be so proud of the journey he had been on to get to this moment. And his teammates showed a relentless commitment to make him a part of what was a really special year for our team."- Kevin O'Connell to Jackson family
Oregon also wore helmet decals of two ducks flying during the 2024 campaign in honor of Jackson and tight end Spencer Webb. Webb passed away in a cliff-diving accident on July 13, 2022. He was only 22 years old. Both athletes embodied what coach Dan Lanning's football program stood for.
Better known as Reeski by his family and friends, Jackson started his career with Fort Scott Community College in Kansas in 2019 before transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide for his 2021 and 2022 college football campaigns. In 2023, he finished with 34 total tackles, seven pass deflections, three interceptions, and two sacks during his lone season with the Ducks. Jackson was named to the First Team All-Pac-12 Conference for his efforts.
"God didn't give me all these skills to got to waste."- Khyree Jackson's motto
To learn more or donate about the non-profit, visit the Khyree Jackson Foundation.