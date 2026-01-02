Kirk Herbstreit Gives Unfiltered Take on Indiana vs. Oregon
In this story:
The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl is set to be a rematch between the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 5 Oregon Ducks, and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave some of his thoughts on the semifinal matchup during the Rose Bowl broadcast.
What Kirk Herbstreit Said About The Peach Bowl
"We all have a great deal of respect for Dan Lanning and what he's done. It's tough to beat Dan Lanning twice, tough to be good teams twice," Herbstreit said. "But one thing I'll say about Indiana is don't expect them to get out over their skis, as far as thinking in uncharted waters, 'They're gonna get a little bit too big headed, they're gonna get a little bit too many pants on the back.'"
"That already happened, when they were in Indianapolis," Herbstreit continued. "They beat Ohio State in a Big Ten Championship. They got a lot of pats on the back. Did that affect them? They showed up ready to go today, and I expect him to be the same kind of team when they head down to Atlanta against the Ducks."
With Indiana dominating Alabama, Oregon's next opponent in the College Football Playoff was clear before the sun set over the San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, California. The Hoosiers are rolling, but Herbstreit doesn't seem to think that the moment will affect Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and his team.
What Curt Cignetti Said After Winning The Rose Bowl
"It's easy for me to assume we've had a lot of big wins this year, and we know how to bounce back, but it's a process. So, I mean we'll have a nice flight tomorrow. Everybody's off, and the next day will be the Sunday for the staff and Monday for the players the following day. We got to get ourselves ready to go, because we're playing great football team. It's hard to beat a really good football team twice, and Oregon's a really good football team. So it will be a tremendous challenge, but I'm going to enjoy this one tonight," Cignetti said.
Earlier in the season, Indiana beat Oregon on the road, ending the Ducks' 18-game winning streak inside of Autzen Stadium. The Hoosiers also beat Iowa and Penn State on the road before winning the Big Ten title over Ohio State.
Indiana is the favorite to win the National Championship, per FanDuel Sportsbook, with +128 odds. With only four teams remaining, Oregon is next at +320, followed by Miami (+330) and Ole Miss (+570).
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Indiana is favored over Oregon by 3.5 points. The spread originally opened at 4.5 points.
Oregon and Indiana will kickoff on Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.