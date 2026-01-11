What The Latest Oregon Quarterback Transfer Portal News Means for Dante Moore's Future

The Oregon Ducks' season came to an end in embarrasing fashion on Friday night in a 56-22 blowout loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Peach Bowl.

The Ducks now head into the offseason facing multiple questions, but certainly most notable among them is what the future holds for quarterback Dante Moore. And based on some recent transfer portal news, Oregon fans can begin connecting the dots about where things might stand heading into the offseason.

Oregon Ducks Set to Host Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3, the Ducks are expected to host Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola for a visit soon.

Moore said after the loss to Indiana that he's unsure if he will return to school for another year or enter the 2026 NFL Draft, where he is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected. If he departs, this puts Oregon in the market for a new quarterback out of the portal, and Raiola is among the best available at the position.

A product of Buford. GA., Raiola was a five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and originally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. However, he decommitted and signed with Nebraska instead. The Ducks extended him an offer in 2022.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola looks onto the field during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Despite Nebraska being a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team, Raiola has been one of the more talked-about quarterbacks in college football the past two seasons due to a notable social media presence.

The numbers don't pop off the page, but he's proven himself as a talented quarterback with an elite arm. He's displayed the ability to put feathery touch on the ball while finding unique angles to throw from.

In two seasons at Nebraska, he went 456 of 660 passing for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He started the first nine games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Oregon Could Be Led by Yet Another Transfer Quarterback

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If Raiola ends up at Oregon, the Ducks would have a transfer quarterback at the helm for another season.

The Ducks have been led by a transfer quarterback each of the last five seasons, starting with Anthony Brown Jr. in 2021. Oregon then added Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Moore in the years to follow.

That said, this obviously doesn't mean Oregon will stop recruiting high school quarterbacks altogether. The Ducks heavily pursued BYU Cougars signee Ryder Lyons before signing former Boise State commit Bryson Beaver in the 2026 class.

But adding Raiola would make it five straight portal quarterbacks that have started for the Ducks, a trend that some college football fans might find controversial.

Time will tell how things play out. Despite Moore's poor performance against Indiana, most Oregon fans want to see him return next season in hopes of leading the team on a championship-winning run.

