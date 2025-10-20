Latest Update on Wisconsin's Luke Fickell Before Oregon Ducks Matchup
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have been linked to a rather interesting statistic in 2025 as three teams that Oregon has beaten, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, and Penn State, have all fired their coaches. Up next for the Ducks are the Wisconsin Badgers, who recently expressed support for coach Luke Fickell despite Badgers' 2-5 start to the season.
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh released a statement on Monday acknowledging fans' "disappointment" and supporting Ficke
“While our coaches, staff and student-athletes continue to demonstrate the work ethic and values that represent UW Football, the results simply are not where any of us want them to be. Coach Fickell sees the potential in what this team can be, as do I, and he shares the same disappointment and frustration. Our student-athletes continue to stand and fight with character and pride as they battle through this moment of adversity, and they deserve all our support," said McIntosh.
After Oregon beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-3, coach Mike Gundy was fired nearly two weeks later.
Coach James Franklin was bought out of his contract with Penn State just two weeks after Oregon went into Beaver Stadium and silenced the iconic 'White Out' crowd. The Nittany Lions fell out of the top-25 with losses to UCLA and Northwestern after falling to Oregon.
Badgers Sticking With Fickell Ahead Of Oregon
This very well could be Fickell's last straw with the Badgers, as it's been over a year since the program was bowl eligible -- last bowl appearance was in 2023 against (then No. 13) LSU.
In 2024, the Fickell and the Badgers were just under the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility by finishing the season 5-7. However, through eight weeks of college football, the Badgers are on a five-game losing streak and have only won their two games to start the season.
With only five games left on the schedule, the main test for Fickell will be how he gets his team to prepare for Oregon on Oct. 25 in Eugene.
Last year, Fickell proved he can prepare his team defensively against a highly ranked opponent, as the Badgers held the (then No.1) Ducks to six points at halftime, but ultimately couldn't contain Oregon and lost 16-13 at home.
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Chaos After Ranked Upsets For Miami, Ole Miss, Texas Tech
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon's Resounding Win Against Rutgers
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Positive Injury Update on Kenyon Sadiq After Rutgers Win
Ducks Are Back On Track
Oregon had its 23-game regular-season win streak at home snapped by No. 2 Indiana, but has continued its win streak on the road to 10 by beating Rutgers 56-10, marking the nation's longest.
After the Ducks had one of their lowest offensive performances in the Dan Lanning era (267 total yards) in their loss to Indiana, the offense responded with 750 total yards against Rutgers -- the fourth-most yards in program history.
Oregon's defense brought back its focus as well, forcing a season-high three turnovers thanks to senior defensive back Theran Johnson, who recovered a fumble and two interceptions by freshman defensive back Aaron Flowers and sophomore linebacker Blake Purchase.
The Ducks could very well put away the Badgers for good, as the energy in Autzen Stadium is well on its way to being restored after the costly loss.
Oregon will take on Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. PST in Eugene.