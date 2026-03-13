Dan Lanning Pulls Back the Curtain on Oregon Edge Rusher Nasir Wyatt

Sophomore outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt of the Oregon Ducks didn't get a ton of opportunities in his first college football season due to all the older talent ahead of him on the depth chart.

Wyatt made the most of his 39 total snaps as a freshman, collecting 11 total tackles (six solo, five assisted), seven quarterback pressures, four tackles for losses, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the first of 15 spring practices on Thursday, March 12, in Eugene, Oregon, coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media afterwards about what he saw at this earliest point of preparation for Wyatt's upcoming 2026 season.

"There's a huge difference in coming from high school and stepping out on the field, especially, for the multitude of things that we do in our defense. But now, Nas is a guy who has a lot better understanding of what we're trying to accomplish," Lanning explained.

"He understands that his ability to play more is based on his being on the field on first and second down, not just pass rush situations. He's done a great job with his body. Now it's about maintaining that and continuing to gain the strength and the weight necessary to be an every-down player for us. But he's a dynamic threat that we have to figure out how we can utilize, because he certainly makes an impact when he's on the field," Lanning continued.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt sacks Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-2, 230-pound young talent was considered a consensus four-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. Per Rivals, he was viewed as the No. 19-ranked outside linebacker in the country and No. 218-ranked overall prospect.

Wyatt's first true crack at proving his capability of making a jump from his freshman year to his sophomore year will come at the annual Spring Game, being held at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, April 25.

Oregon's Jersey Number Changes For Returning Players

Along with Wyatt, six other Ducks returning from last season will be changing their jersey numbers.

- Redshirt sophomore wide receiverJeremiah McClellan (No. 11 to No. 3)

- Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. (No. 23 to No. 6)

- Redshirt senior inside linebacker Devon Jackson (No. 26 to No. 9)

- Sophomore defensive back Na'eem Offord (No. 14 to No. 2)

- Redshirt freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr. (No. 15 to No. 11)

- Senior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon (No. 54 to No. 6)

- Sophomore Nasir Wyatt (No. 32 to No. 31)

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws from the pocket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer and junior quarterback Dylan Raiola, out of the Big Ten Conference, will also be switching numbers from No. 15 to No. 8. Despite still recovering from a broken leg that ended his sophomore season early on Nov. 1, he was able to compete at his first spring practice in the Pacific Northwest.

Raiola is expected to be the backup behind Heisman Trophy candidate and redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore before getting his shot at the starting job under Lanning in 2027. Much of the offseason chatter includes the discussion about whether Raiola is the best second-stringer at any position across the NCAA.

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